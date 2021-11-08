COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness study
(WWLP) – Two new studies show that breakthrough infections of COVID-19 are less severe than infections in unvaccinated individuals.
Unvaccinated patients accounted for 91 percent of COVID-19 deaths according to one study. In another study, research showed all three U.S. approved vaccines are very effective at preventing severe COVID-19 infection and hospitalization even as their efficacy dropped off.
Over time both Moderna and Pfizer are showing drops in protection levels against asymptomatic or mild infections. In March, Moderna’s vaccine was 89% effective at preventing any infection. By September it was only 58% effective. Pfizer’s vaccine was 86.9% effective against any infection in March and effectiveness fell to 43.3% by September.
