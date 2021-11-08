CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness study

By WWLP Digital First
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrJyR_0cpzuVoo00

(WWLP) – Two new studies show that breakthrough infections of COVID-19 are less severe than infections in unvaccinated individuals.

Unvaccinated patients accounted for 91 percent of COVID-19 deaths according to one study. In another study, research showed all three U.S. approved vaccines are very effective at preventing severe COVID-19 infection and hospitalization even as their efficacy dropped off.

Aaron Rodgers lashes out at ‘woke mob,’ defends unvaccinated status after catching COVID-19

Over time both Moderna and Pfizer are showing drops in protection levels against asymptomatic or mild infections. In March, Moderna’s vaccine was 89% effective at preventing any infection. By September it was only 58% effective. Pfizer’s vaccine was 86.9% effective against any infection in March and effectiveness fell to 43.3% by September.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 15

I get it
7d ago

These people are putting out information that was put out six months ago, it’s just away for them to defend the vaccine mandate. What a waste of money

Reply
3
Related
International Business Times

Man Dies Day After Getting Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose That's Different From First

A 23-year-old man in Thailand has died a day after getting his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine that was a different brand from the first shot he received. Khanti Anantasiri, an army conscript from the Tak province, died Tuesday afternoon after receiving an AstraZeneca vaccine shot on Monday. The AstraZeneca vaccine was his second dose. He initially received a first shot of the Sinovac vaccine.
WORLD
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Weather
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
L.A. Weekly

COVID-19 Survivors May Experience These Two Newly Discovered Side Effects

A recent study found a pair of side effects that are associated with long-haul COVID-19. There are a couple of recurring side effects that are now being associated with post-COVID-19 symptoms (also known as “long COVID”). According to a new study, memory loss and cognitive dysfunction are common symptoms linked with survivors of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Taking a COVID Booster Does to Your Body

In the last six weeks, FDA has granted emergency use authorization to COVID booster shots by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. An estimated 70 million people are in the groups eligible for a booster. If that includes you, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's what getting a COVID booster shot does to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the CEO Just Gave This Important Update on Boosters

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized and recommended an additional shot of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups. Now, more than 9 million people have received a Pfizer booster shot, per the CDC. A panel for the FDA also just endorsed booster doses for certain Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson recipients, but you still can't get an additional shot of either vaccine yet, as these boosters haven't gotten official authorization from the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined since the summer but the pandemic is not over. We have made tremendous headway and have vaccinated 67.1% of the US population but, unfortunately, the pandemic is still continuing. The recent resurgence of covid infections in the UK should highlight the resilience of this virus and the dangers that still remain. Of note, the UK is experiencing a surge in disease in spite of boasting a higher vaccination rate than the US. There has been some speculation that part of this may have been fueled by premature reopening and return to "normal" activity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy