VAN BUREN, Ark. — The trial of a Crawford County woman charged in connection with the death of her 2-year-old child was set to start this week but was delayed. Eva Millard is charged with permitting abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor. Millard's daughter Olivia Soto died in 2019 at her home in Van Buren, four days after her second birthday.

