The New York Islanders are looking for answers from the NHLPA, who met with the media and team reps on Monday to discuss the Chicago Blackhawks. Anders Lee represented the Islanders at the virtual meeting. Despite looking better as of late, Islanders head coach Barry Trotz is looking for more out of his team on the second leg of this 13-game road trip. These stories and more in today’s daily link!

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO