Salt Lake City’s air quality is often, quite frankly, atrocious. This is especially true during the winter when inversion plagues the Salt Lake Valley, as well as this past summer when the fires across the West Coast caused Salt Lake City to have the worst air quality of any city in the world on two separate occasions. Long-term exposure to poor air quality has been linked to a variety of health issues, even for otherwise healthy citizens without preexisting conditions. With this in mind, what are the risks of playing sports in polluted air, and just how big of a threat does this pose to outdoor athletes at the University of Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO