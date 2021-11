Nobody would expect this thing to be even a little bit fast…. Holley LS Fest brings out some of the best GM builds around, and while most are flashy in one way or another, this 1983 Cadillac Coupe DeVille sure looks out of place. That’s actually the point because this thing is a real sleeper, not one of these “sleepers” where it’s a car anyone with two brain cells to rub together can ascertain it’s been tuned seven ways to Sunday. No, this thing looks like a piece of crap on wheels with the fading vinyl top, meh paint, etc. The only thing going for it is the more aggressive stance with tucked-in American Racing wheels, but it really looks like a slow, crappy land yacht someone wasted some decent wheels on.

BUYING CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO