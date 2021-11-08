CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

10-Year Treasury Yield Starts the Week Higher With Focus on Inflation Data

By Hannah Miao, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose on Monday morning with investor attention turning to inflation data due later in the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 4.4 basis points at 1.497% by 4:10 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Dollar Strength resulting from higher Treasury yields pressures gold lower

Higher yields in the U.S. Treasury notes were a primary factor taking the U.S. dollar higher, which in turn pressured gold to close lower on the day. This is the first instance in which gold has closed lower in the last eight consecutive trading days. 10-year Treasury notes started the...
BUSINESS
Forbes

With Investors Unfazed By Inflation, What Will Drive Bond Yields Higher?

In examining this issue first consider the current U.S. environment. The economy has fully recouped the steep loss in output when the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020, and the Federal Reserve’s latest projections call for GDP growth of 5.9% this year and 3.8% next year. The Fed also expects the unemployment rate, which has fallen from 15% last year to 4.6% in October, to decline further to 3.6%-4% next year. Meanwhile, CPI inflation in October reached a 31-year high of 6.2% and 4.6% ex food and energy, and the Fed has upped its estimate of core inflation this year to 3.7% from 3.0%.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randal Quarles
NBC Chicago

Stocks Close Flat to Start the Week Ahead of Big Retail Earnings

U.S. equities were flat on Monday, as U.S. Treasury yields reversed and climbed higher, and investors awaited quarterly reports from big retailers later in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.86 points, or 0.04%, to 36,087.45. The S&P 500 was unchanged, ending the session at 4,682.80. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%, falling to 15,853.85 as Treasury yields rose.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Treasury Department#Consumer Price Index#U S Labor Department#U S Treasury#The Brookings Institution#The U S Labor Department#The Federal Reserve
KITV.com

Inflation, explained: Why prices keep going up and who's to blame

Confused about inflation? You're not alone. Inflation is, paradoxically, both incredibly simple to understand and absurdly complicated. Let's start with the simplest version: Inflation happens when prices broadly go up. That "broadly" is important: At any given time, the price of goods will fluctuate based on shifting tastes. Someone makes...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
dakotafreepress.com

Midwest Has Highest Inflation, Thanks to Covid Recklessness and Price Lull Last Year

The Wall Street Journal looks at the Consumer Price Index data for October and finds that prices rose the most here in the Midwest:. The Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn’t give state-by-state figures, but it does break down the data by subregions and population size classes within regions. The highest inflation took place in the West North Central Region, which includes South Dakota, with prices 7.3% higher in October 2021 than a year ago, and in Midwest locales with population under 2.5 million, which includes South Dakota, with 7.1% year-to-year inflation. The lowest inflation was in big cities of the Northeast, with the monthly-sampled New York metro area seeing inflation of 4.3%.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Will US Consumers be Daunted by Higher Inflation?

After the flurry of central bank meetings and strong US jobs report last week (see US Labour Market Monitor – Stronger jobs report but participation remains subdued), markets calmed down somewhat at the start of this week. However, another strong upside surprise in US October CPI inflation (printing at 6.2%, highest since 1990) turned the tables, highlighting the risk that inflation will be more persistent than expected by the Federal Reserve and thus raising the probability of a faster tightening of monetary policy (see Global Inflation Watch – Highest US wage growth in more than 10 years). The market response was clear with a jump in global bond yields and equities selling off. Markets have now priced in three 25bp Fed hikes in 2022, which pushed EUR/USD below the 1.15 level amid broad USD strengthening. Spill-overs were also seen in European fixed income markets, with higher yields and spread widening between EU-Core and periphery government bonds. US Brent oil moved back above USD85 per barrel after the US administration signalled it will refrain from releasing strategic reserves to the market.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares end week more than 1% higher; inflation data eyed

BENGALURU, Nov 12 (Reuters) - IT and energy stocks boosted Indian shares on Friday, helping the main indexes end the week with gains of more than 1%, while investors awaited the retail inflation reading for October later in the day. The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) and the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy