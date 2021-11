If a AAA title was announced at E3 and then footage for said game was unavailable for multiple years, will it ever really exist? Apparently for Elden Ring, the upcoming action-adventure RPG from FromSoftware, the answer — finally — is yes. Though the developers behind Dark Souls and Bloodborne teased the release of Elden Ring in the summer of 2019 and then proceeded to go silent for two years, that all changed today. During a digital showcase, Bandai Namco, the game’s publisher, released a 20-minute gameplay preview video at long last. Check it out for yourself:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO