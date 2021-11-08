CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chili, NY

Chili man identified as victim in fatal construction site accident where trench caved in

By Matt Driffill, WROC Staff
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIzTm_0cpzrSza00

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say a man died while working to excavate a piece of property on Bellaqua Estates Drive in Chili Sunday morning.

According to deputies, workers for a private company were digging a trench to access an underground sewer when it caved in, killing the victim.

On-scene responders attempted to save the trapped man from the ravine, but were unsuccessful. First responders involved in the recovery operation said the trench was at least 15 feet deep.

The body of the private contractor was recovered around 5 p.m. Officials identified the victim Monday as 56-year-old Robert Fallone Jr. of Chili.

“Due to the nature of the incident, we kindly ask that you avoid the immediate area at this time,” MCSO officials said. “An extended investigation is needed before details are released on the incident.”

MCSO continues to work with partnering first responders, that include but are not limited to: Chili Fire, Gates Fire, Rochester Fire, Monroe County Special Operations, 911 Dispatch, EMS and OSHA.

The Monroe County Sheriffs Office issued the following statement shortly after the incident:

“We are grateful for this teamwork under extremely emotional and difficult conditions. We are also appreciative of the specialized teams, multiple resources, and equipment that was used in the recovery.  MCSO and all the responding agencies express our condolences to the family of the deceased.”

According to deputies, no first responders were injured in the recovery.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Car crash kills Oswego County man and woman

MEXICO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A car crash on Sunday afternoon killed two in Oswego County. New York State Police confirmed that on November 14, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 3 at the intersection of Munger Hill Road in the town of Mexico, New York. A preliminary investigation led by state police […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Pickup truck crashes into Loughberry Lake

On Sunday, November 14, around 4 a.m., New York State Police responded to a report after a pickup truck accidentally crashed into Loughberry Lake. Police say the pickup was traveling along Loughberry Lake Road in the Town of Wilton.
WILTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chili, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, NY
Chili, NY
Accidents
Monroe County, NY
Accidents
City
Chili, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Two arrested for manslaughter of 2-month-old baby

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Painted Post residents have been arrested for allegedly “recklessly” causing the death of a two-month-old child. Joshua Lewis, 31, and Sammantha Bonham, 29, were arrested on November 12. It is alleged that they “recklessly caused the death” of the baby and that Bonham also sold drugs. The Steuben County […]
PAINTED POST, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Weather#Accident#Mcso#Chili Fire Gates Fire#Ems#The Bellaqua Estates Dr#Monroesheriffny
NEWS10 ABC

UPDATE: UPD determined missing teen ‘concocted’ abduction story

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Eyewitness News Reporter Lauren Brill spoke more with Utica Police Department’s Sergeant Michael Curley in regard to the events surrounding last night’s false Amber Alert and it turns out the entire story was fabricated by the teen herself and the two family members that initially reported her missing. “There was never […]
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Runaway NJ teen said mom stabbed her, threw bleach

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (PIX11) — A criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office against Jamie Moore, the mother of a 14-year-old runaway who was missing for nearly a month, detailed horrific allegations of abuse in the East Orange household, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the case. Referring to the child […]
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NEWS10 ABC

2 Schenectady men charged with illegal gun possession

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Police Department reports the arrest of Larry D. Peterkin, 45, and Josetta N. Copeland, 25—both of Schenectady—early Sunday morning. Police said both men had illegal firearms. Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, police said they pulled over a vehicle going the wrong way down a one-way street in Rotterdam. […]
ROTTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy