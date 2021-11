The Expendables 4 is currently in production with Jason Statham leading the pack as Lee Christmas. It was originally unclear if the movie was going to be an official fourth film or a spin-off about Statham's character, but a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter indicated that it will be a little bit of both. Sylvester Stallone, who led the first three films, wrapped production a couple of weeks ago, but production is still underway. There's going to be a handful of fresh franchise faces in the fourth installment, including rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, who previously appeared alongside Stallone in Escape Plan. This week, Jackson took to Instagram to show off some set photos of him posing with a tank.

