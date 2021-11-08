CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Poor neighbourhoods ‘less likely to have a public defibrillator’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1Ke9_0cpzr51M00

Poorer neighbourhoods in England are less likely to have access to a public defibrillator, according to a study.

Researchers led by a team at the University of Warwick examined the geographic locations of public-access defibrillators across the country.

A defibrillator is a potentially life-saving device that gives a high-energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

But despite a higher rate of cardiac arrests in deprived areas, the research team found that there were fewer public defibrillators in these communities compared with richer neighbourhoods.

Only 27.4% of the most deprived areas had at least one defibrillator, compared with about 45% of the richest areas, according to the findings, published in the journal Resuscitation.

The investigators also found that fewer defibrillators were installed in residential areas – at locations such as outside community halls and primary schools – where cardiac arrests are most likely to occur.

Using data from 11 ambulance services across the country and population data, the researchers also found that people from a non-white background were less likely to have access to a registered defibrillator.

The study comes out amid a national call for all public-access defibrillators to be registered properly so emergency services have the most up-to-date information.

The lead author of the study, Dr Terry Brown from Warwick Clinical Trials Unit, said: “We know that cardiac arrests occur more often in deprived areas, but registered defibrillators are more likely to be found in areas where the population is more affluent, predominantly identify as white ethnic, and with high socio-economic occupations.

“The question is whether this is because they’re not registered in more deprived areas, or because there aren’t any?

“We want to get more defibrillators registered. If they are registered and more easily accessible, and people have the confidence to use them, we believe there will be an improvement in survival rates from cardiac arrest.”

Sue Hampshire, a director of the Resuscitation Council UK, said: “There are currently unacceptable inequalities in the provision and availability of public-access defibrillators across the country.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Austria imposes lockdown on the unvaccinated as virus surges

Austria took what its leader called the “dramatic” step of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who have not recently had Covid-19, perhaps the most drastic of a string of measures being taken by European governments to get a massive regional resurgence of the virus under control. The move,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

The Duke of Sussex helps issue action plan against fake news

The Duke of Sussex has helped launch a report aimed at tackling the “disinformation crisis” which he says “is a global humanitarian issue”. Harry, who has previously voiced his concerns about an “avalanche of misinformation” caused by digital media, was involved in a six-month study on the state of the media in the US conducted by the Aspen Institute’s new Commission on Information Disorder.
CELEBRITIES
Medscape News

Publicly Available Defibrillators Less Common in Deprived Areas

Publicly-accessible defibrillators are disproportionately lacking in the most deprived areas of England, according to new research led by the University of Warwick. In the study, published in the journal Resuscitation , the authors obtained details of the location of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) registered with 10 of the 11 English Ambulance Services using internet sources and information from individual services.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neighbourhoods#Emergency Services#Resuscitation#White Ethnic#Uk#The University Of Warwick
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Health Services
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Anti-vaxxers who were forced to get shots are taking ‘borax’ baths in futile attempt to undo it

Anti-vaxxers who were forced to get the Covid-19 vaccine are taking measures to “undo” its effects, including bathing in borax. In a now-deleted TikTok that gained hundreds of thousands of views, an osteopathic physician named Dr. Carrie Madej listed ingredients for a bath she claimed will “detox the vaxx” for those who obtained a Covid-19 vaccine under the mandate.
ENTERTAINMENT
Mic

Here’s why people with depression and schizophrenia need COVID-19 boosters now

When it comes to factors that increase someone’s chances for developing severe COVID, physical conditions — like cancer, diabetes, or a compromised immune system — are often first to leap to mind. But last month, the CDC made what at first glance may seem like an unlikely addition to this list of risk factors: mental health conditions. “Having mood disorders, including depression, and schizophrenia spectrum disorders can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19,” the agency explained on its website.
MENTAL HEALTH
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy