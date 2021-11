Syracuse, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul today urged all vaccinated New Yorkers who believe they are at risk of Covid-19 to get booster shots. “I am strongly encouraging all New Yorkers who live or work in a high-risk setting to get the booster,” Hochul said in a prepared statement. “I received the booster, and believe no one who feels they are at risk should be turned away from getting a COVID-19 booster shot. If you feel at risk, please get the booster.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO