CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iranian general denies country’s involvement in bid to kill Iraq’s PM

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BNf7_0cpzqiCX00
World News

A top Iranian general visited Baghdad after the assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister, and said Tehran and its allies had nothing to do with the drone attack that lightly injured the Iraqi leader, two Iraqi politicians said.

The two Shiite Muslim politicians requested anonymity because Esmail Ghaani’s visit was not announced publicly.

They quoted the Iranian general as saying that Tehran is not opposed to any politician named by the Shiite blocs in the newly elected parliament to become the next prime minister.

Mr Ghaani is the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, which is mainly responsible for military and clandestine operations outside the country.

Iran enjoys wide influence in Iraq through powerful militias it has been backing for years.

Iran and Iraq both have majority Shiite populations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HloHc_0cpzqiCX00
Iraqi security forces close the heavily fortified Green Zone as they tightened security measures hours after an assassination attempt (Hadi Mizban/AP) (AP)

The failed assassination attempt against prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at his residence has ratcheted up tensions following last month’s parliamentary elections, in which the Iran-backed militias were the biggest losers.

Mr al-Kadhimi suffered a light cut and appeared in a televised speech soon after the attack on his residence wearing a white shirt and what appeared to be a bandage around his left wrist.

Seven of his security guards were wounded in the attack by at least two armed drones.

There was no claim of responsibility but suspicion immediately fell on Iran-backed militias.

They had been blamed for previous attacks on the Green Zone, which also houses foreign embassies.

The militia leaders condemned the attack, but most sought to downplay it.

The two Iraqi politicians quoted Mr Ghaani as saying: “Iran has nothing to do with this attack.”

One of the two officials said Mr Ghaani met with Mr al-Kadhimi on Sunday afternoon in Baghdad.

Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV, which is run by the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, said Mr Ghaani also met with Iraqi President Barham Salih and other political figures in the country.

It quoted Mr Ghaani as saying during his visit that “Iraq is in urgent need for calm”.

It added that Mr Ghaani also said that any act that threatens Iraq’s security should be avoided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RnwzM_0cpzqiCX00
Damage caused by the drone attack at the home of Iraq’s prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi (AP) (AP)

The drone attack was a dramatic escalation in the already tense situation following the October 10 vote and the surprising results in which Iran-backed militias lost about two-thirds of their seats.

Despite a low turnout, the results confirmed a rising wave of discontent against the militias that had been praised years before as heroes for fighting so-called Islamic State militants.

But the militias have lost popularity since 2018, when they made big election gains.

Many Iraqis hold them responsible for suppressing the 2019 youth-led anti-government protests, and for undermining state authority.

Some analysts have said that Sunday’s attack aimed to cut off the path that could lead to a second al-Kadhimi term by those who lost in the recent elections.

On Sunday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the assassination attempt on Mr al-Kadhimi and indirectly blamed the US.

Mr al-Kadhimi, 54, was Iraq’s former intelligence chief before becoming prime minister in May last year.

He is considered by the militias to be close to the US, and has tried to balance between Iraq’s alliances with both the US and Iran.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jim Craig leads tributes to former Celtic midfielder Bertie Auld

Jim Craig has recalled the “reassuring presence” fellow Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld always provided in the dressing room of Jock Stein’s great Celtic team. Craig joined the chorus of tributes being paid to Auld following the former Celtic, Birmingham, Hibernian and Scotland midfielder’s death at the age of 83. The...
WORLD
pbs.org

Why there was an attempt to assassinate Iraq's PM

Iraq has been rocked by violence following October's election, raising fears of deepening internal divisions and broader instability. Iranian-linked parties that lost last month have since staged protests and threatened U.N. and election officials. They are widely blamed for a drone attack Sunday that targeted the prime minister’s home. Special correspondent Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barham Salih
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Tension rises in Iraq after failed bid to assassinate PM

BAGHDAD (AP) — The failed assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister at his residence Sunday has ratcheted up tensions following last month’s parliamentary elections, in which the Iran-backed militias were the biggest losers. Helicopters circled in the Baghdad skies throughout the day, while troops and patrols deployed around Baghdad and...
MIDDLE EAST
Derrick

Powerful Iranian general visited Iraq after attack on PM

BAGHDAD (AP) — A top Iranian general visited Baghdad after the assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister, and said Tehran and its allies had nothing to do with the drone attack that lightly injured the Iraqi leader, two Iraqi politicians said Monday. The two Shiite Muslim politicians requested anonymity because...
MIDDLE EAST
atlantanews.net

Iranian soldier killed after being shot on Iraq border

Tehran [Iran], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): One Iranian soldier was killed on Friday in Iran's northwestern West Azerbaijan province during a border patrol, a semi-official website reported on Saturday. Conscript serviceman Reza Hedayati was hit by bullet fire on Friday morning around Mount Bolfat, an area "used as a transit point...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Baghdad#Election#Iranian#Iraqi#Shiite Muslim#Quds Force#Al Manar Tv
The Jewish Press

IDF Finally Changes Rules of Engagement: Soldiers May Shoot at Thieves Stealing Weapons

The IDF rules of engagement have been changed dramatically and the move will take effect in the coming days, Kan 11 News reported Sunday night. The changes are being made in light of operational considerations and have passed the Chief of Staff’s and his legal experts’ approval. The most dramatic change: permission for soldiers to fire on thieves who enter IDF bases and firing zones to steal weapons and ammunition.
MILITARY
Newsweek

'Terrorists' at the Border? To Please Donald Trump, Homeland Security Tweaked Reports

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Continual role-changes and chaos at the Department of Homeland Security essentially destroyed the department's ability to secure the homeland. On November 15, for example, Chad Wolf was stripped of power. A federal judge in New York City ruled that Wolf was unlawfully serving as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, violating the rules of succession and the Vacancies Reform Act. His orders, therefore, the judge said, particularly those relating to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, were "not an exercise of legal authority," nullifying the Trump administration's suspension of the program.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
IMMIGRATION
SpaceNews.com

Space Force satellite jammers shut down enemy communications, temporarily

WASHINGTON — U.S. military officials and analysts have warned that China and Russia are building an arsenal of weapons designed to interfere with space-based capabilities of the United States. The United States meanwhile is building its own capabilities to counter enemies’ space assets. Most of those systems are classified but...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

Trump supporters’ logic of political violence should alarm us all

A disturbing question now hangs over the conduct of American politics. “At this point,” said an audience member at a recent pro-Trump event, “we’re living under corporate and medical fascism. This is tyranny. When do we get to use the guns?” As the crowd applauded, the man persisted: “No, and I’m not — that’s not a joke. I’m not saying it like that. I mean, literally, where’s the line? How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?”
POTUS
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy