Bernardo Silva's Hilarious Response to Manchester United Fans' Hostile Reception as Man City Stars Depart Old Trafford

By Freddie Pye
 8 days ago
Pep Guardiola's side ran out 2-0 victors in a dominant performance against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, with an early Eric Bailly own goal followed by a Bernardo Silva striker shortly before half-time.

It was the latest of a string of damaging performances to the future of Manchester United's Norwegian manager, who will now be looking to escape the ongoing international break with his job intact.

But following the game, the atmosphere outside Old Trafford was very hostile, largely due to the presence of Manchester City's players and their dismantling of bitter city rivals United in the derby.

The reaction of one Manchester City star to the hostile exit was captured on YouTube after the match, and it has taken social media by storm; that player was the scorer of the club's second goal, Bernardo Silva.

As captured by YouTube channel 'Lakis live' - who documented the Premier League champions leaving Old Trafford following their 2-0 victory - Silva was keen to rub salt further into the United fans' wounds with a petty gesture towards them.

The Portuguese midfielder can be seen looking towards a section of Manchester United fans waiting by the City team bus, before sticking his tongue out and raising a cheeky smile.

You could say Bernardo Silva had certainly earned every right to be cheeky towards the United fans on Saturday afternoon, once again running the show for his Manchester City side in a dominant performance.

It was the perfect weekend for Silva and Manchester City too, with Chelsea's draw at home to Burnley and Liverpool's away defeat to West Ham leaving Pep Guardiola's side in 2nd place and just two points from the summit.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Related
CityXtra

"We Had the Game of Our Lives Today!" - Phil Foden Gives Initial Reaction to Emphatic Manchester Derby Victory

Manchester City moved just two points behind the Premier League leaders Chelsea with an emphatic 2-0 victory over local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford. An Eric Bailly own goal opened proceedings after some scintillating City play left Joao Cancelo with time to whip in a dangerous cross, which was sliced past David De Gea by the Ivorian.
Tribal Football

Bernardo Silva reveals Man City planning to stop Man Utd star Ronaldo

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is ready to face Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time. 36-year-old Ronaldo has made an instant at Manchester United since joining from Juventus in the summer. The Red Devils are hoping their superstar striker can lift them over City in Saturday's local derby.
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United transfer rumours: United plan audacious cross-city move for Manchester City starlet dubbed the "Salford Silva"

Manchester United have conducted a lot of recent transfer business by stealing a march on Manchester City and nabbing their targets - but now they could go one better. According to the Manchester Evening News, United are said to be "admirers" of James McAtee, a 19-year-old starlet in City's academy, who has yet to commit his long-term future to the club.
CityXtra

"Five More Years!", "Best Fans in the World" - Some Man City Fans React to Hilarious Supporter Chant After Derby Win

Manchester United suffered consecutive Premier League home defeats, as Manchester City comfortably overcame their local rivals at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. In a dominant display, the Blues took the lead inside six minutes, after Joao Cancelo's cross was turned in by United centre-back Eric Bailly. City squandered numerous opportunities...
CityXtra

Latest on Kyle Walker, Raphaël Varane, Victor Lindelof and the Complete Team News Ahead Of Man United vs Man City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola’s men will hope to get one over their cross-town rivals when they go head-to-head against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United in a blockbuster clash at Old Trafford. Following two defeats on the trot for the English giants, Pep Guardiola’s men bounced back with a 4-1 victory against Belgian...
CityXtra

“Violence Everywhere!“, “Inside John Stones’ Pocket” - Plenty of Man City Fans React to One Man United Star’s Derby Performance

Manchester City were at their thrilling best at Old Trafford this afternoon, convincingly beating their local rivals Manchester United in the early kick-off. After a dominant first 25 minutes, where the Blues kept comfortable possession, Joao Cancelo's whipped cross was turned into his own goal by Eric Bailly to open the scoring.
CityXtra

English Club Prepare January Swoop for Man City Midfielder - Liverpool and Manchester United Also Interested

The plight of City starlet McAtee has become a hot topic in recent weeks, as the 19-year-old continues to shine in the Premier League 2 for Brian Barry-Murphy's youth side. 11 goal contributions in 10 games from midfield this season has landed him as a favourite to be one of the next young stars lifted out of Manchester City's academy and into the first team.
The Independent

Manchester United vs Man City player ratings: Bernardo Silva shines in dominant derby display

Manchester United fell to another damaging home defeat as rivals Manchester City cruised to a dominant victory in a one-sided derby. Eric Bailly’s early own goal set the tone for what was miserable day for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as the defender turned Joao Cancelo’s cross into his own net. David de Gea kept United in the match with a string of saves, but the goalkeeper was beaten on the stroke of half time as the excellent Bernardo Silva turned in another Cancelo cross at the back post. The hosts only registered one shot on target as City saw out...
Telegraph

Manchester United vs Man City, player ratings: Bailly horror show as Cancelo causes havoc at Old Trafford

Under-fire Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces fresh scrutiny and pressure after Manchester City provided their latest Old Trafford humbling. A fortnight on from the embarrassing 5-0 home humiliation at the hands of rivals Liverpool, United fell to another one-sided defeat as they returned to the scene of the crime for the 186th Manchester derby.
Tribal Football

Bernardo Silva drops Man City exit plans: I'm happy

Bernardo Silva says he's fully committed to the cause at Manchester City. The midfielder pushed to leave City over the summer, with manager Pep Guardiola confirming his intentions. However, Bernardo ended up remaining with City and has been outstanding so far this season. After scoring in victory at Manchester United,...
chatsports.com

Man United and Barcelona are monitoring Man City youth star James McAtee - dubbed the 'Salford Silva' - but Pep Guardiola is a fan and is keen to reward the teenager with more game time

Manchester United and Barcelona are among an increasing number of top clubs monitoring developments with Manchester City’s rising star James McAtee. Highly rated McAtee is the latest creative talent to break through City’s youth ranks and press for a first team place but with just 18 months left on contract Europe’s elite clubs are preparing to pounce.
