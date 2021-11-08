"I Can't Imagine the Team Without You" - Barcelona Icon Recalls Famous Anecdote With Man City's Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola's playing and managerial career with his boyhood club Barcelona was nothing short of remarkable.

As a player, Pep Guardiola was part of a Barcelona side that was revamped by the late Johan Cruyff - someone the Catalan notes as having a huge impact on his managerial style.

During a ten-year period, the defensive midfielder played 384 times for Barcelona, winning a staggering 16 major honours - including the Champions League and six La Liga titles.

His success as a player is matched by his career as a coach.

Starting by guiding Barça B to the title in Spain's lower division, Pep Guardiola went on to take over the reins as the club's first team manager. Unprecedented success followed, with the Catalan winning 14 major honours.

No manager has come close since, but one man who would like to follow in Pep Guardiola's footsteps is Barcelona's new manager, Xavi Hernandez.

The legendary midfielder was integral to Pep Guardiola's dominant side of the early 2010s, and speaking this week, with quotes relayed by Barca Universal, Xavi has recalled the first conversation he had with the now-Manchester City boss.

"In the first conversation I had with Pep Guardiola, I asked him how he saw me in the team. If he was going to give me an importance or not. His answer was very direct and very personal: I can't imagine the team without you," Xavi said.

"That settled my issue for me. From then my head focused on Barça. I have never wanted to change the scene while at Barcelona, ​​but even less after those words from Pep."

If the newly appointed manager can replicate even half the success Guardiola had in Spain, he'll be fondly thought of in the Camp Nou.

