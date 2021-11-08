CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border reopens for vaccinated Canadians

The Blue Water Bridge as of 12am this morning is now open to non-essential Canadian traffic after being closed for...

cbs4local.com

El Paso CBP officials dispel border opening rumors

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is dispelling rumors ahead of the U.S.-Mexico border opening Monday. CBP wants to remind the public that only those fully vaccinated foreign nationals with the appropriate and valid entry documents will be allowed to cross into the U.S from Mexico for non-essential reasons, a news release from CBS stated.
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
Dallas News

The U.S.-Mexico border reopens to hugs, tears and family reunions

EL PASO — After almost 20 months of restrictions, the United States reopened its land border with Mexico on Monday to allow the entry of nonessential travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. At 10:01 p.m. local time — 12:01 a.m. Eastern time — hundreds of people who had waited at the Santa Fe International Bridge, which connects the centers of the sister cities of El Paso and Ciudad Juárez, were allowed to cross into the U.S.
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
chronicle99.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Should Not Be a Requirement for All Americans

As the country adjusts to life in a post-pandemic world, vaccine mandates have become a hotly contested issue. With the number of cases and hospitalizations rebounding across the country, New York City has become the first major city to require proof of vaccination to enter gyms, restaurants, theaters, and other indoor public places.
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
