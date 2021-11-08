Man City Join Four English Clubs to Become First to Pilot Major Stadium Change

City have become one of a select few teams in England to take part in a trial of safe standing, the club announced on Monday morning.

The decision to implement safe standing has come from findings in 2019/20 that concluded seats with barriers or independent barriers helped to reduce the safety risks associated with standing in seated areas.

Nigel Huddleston, the Minister of Sport has announced on Monday morning that City, alongside Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Cardiff City, will be the first to trial this new fan experience from 1st January 2022.

Huddleson said: "The time is now right to properly trial safe standing in the Premier League and EFL Championship ahead of a decision on a widespread roll-out."

"Safety is absolutely paramount and the SGSA is working hand-in-glove with the clubs on this."

Via ManCity.com, Danny Wilson, the club managing director, has expressed his delight about the plans finally being put into place

“We are delighted that Manchester City’s application to become an early adopter of licensed standing has been approved."

"Our fans have consistently voiced their support for the introduction of safe standing, and we are pleased that we will be able to fully utilise our rail seating installation from January through to the end of the season."

"As always, safety is our main priority, and we look forward to working closely with the Sports Grounds Safety Authority over the course of the trial to demonstrate the long-term viability of safe standing at the Etihad Stadium.”

You can read Manchester City's full report on the matter here.

