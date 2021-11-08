Cool morning & sunny afternoon

Today and Tuesday will bring sunny skies and light winds as highs/lows each day becoming a few degrees warmer than previous days. Thursday, an upper level disturbance is expected to move through the northeast coast of the US, which will help enhance some rain chances for our area. Easterly to southeasterly surface winds will help to enhance moisture and warm air advection into the area, which will also enhance lifting in the environment for showers and a few t-storms. As a result, coastal areas will see the best chances of more widespread, but efficient rainfall on Thursday.
