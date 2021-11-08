Cool morning & sunny afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday got off to a cool start with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s courtesy of a cold front that moved in this weekend. It feels like Fall South Florida style. A pleasant afternoon ahead with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. The rain chance is low today due to dry air in place. Isolated showers are possible in the evening across the Keys. Monday night will not be as chilly with low falling to the mid to upper 60s. (CBS4) Tuesday’s highs will creep up a little and the breeze will start to build. Wednesday will be warmer and breezy with highs around 80 degrees and the potential for passing showers. The rain chance will increase Thursday due to an east breeze and moisture moving in. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible. The rain chance is even higher on Friday ahead of a weak cold front. Saturday some showers may linger before we enjoy drier weather by Sunday.

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO