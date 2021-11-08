CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool morning & sunny afternoon

fox26houston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a beautiful weekend, we'll continue that very pleasant pattern today. Look for...

www.fox26houston.com

WLFI.com

A cold morning with a chance for snow this afternoon

(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! This morning, low temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s region-wide with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. We will see some sunshine however more clouds will begin to move in late this morning into the afternoon. A quick-moving system will bring the chance...
ENVIRONMENT
wtoc.com

MONDAY | Chilly start, cool and sunny afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! We’re waking up to chilly temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s in many communities. It is dry this morning. It’ll remain chilly, even cold in spots, through the morning commute and wait at the bus stop. Plentiful sunshine is in the forecast today as temperatures creep into the low and mid-60s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 60s in most areas between 1 and 3 p.m. A few communities may reach 70 by mid-afternoon.
SAVANNAH, GA
wbtw.com

Sunny and cool to start the week

Sunshine will dominate the week but we’ll start off cool. High pressure will keep the skies sunny today but highs will only rise to the low 60s. Cooler air moves in tonight. Lows will drop to the upper 30s to near 40 along the coast, mid 30s inland. A few spots could drop close to freezing with a freeze watch in effect for Marlboro, Dillon and Robeson counties from 1am until 8am Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Mostly sunny, cool Monday

Temperatures will be below average near 60 in the Upstate and low 50s in the mountains. Overnight we'll see another cold front move through. The highest mountains could see some sp…
ENVIRONMENT
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Mostly sunny and cool today

Mid-Week Warm-Up Get ready for the roller coaster ride in the coming days as we get to enjoy some milder change Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will warm into the upper 50’s Tuesday, upper 60’s Wednesday. Cold front is coming Thursday giving us a widespread chance for rain through Thursday afternoon...
ENVIRONMENT
wtvy.com

Cool morning, sunshine this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Cool start to the week with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s this morning. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s for afternoon highs. The sunshine returns tomorrow with warmer temperatures. by Wednesday clouds will start to make a return ahead of our next front. We could see a shower or two Thursday but not everyone will see the rain. The weekend looks nice with temperatures in the lower 70s for highs.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Pleasant Afternoon Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday got off to a cool start with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s courtesy of a cold front that moved in this weekend. It feels like Fall South Florida style. A pleasant afternoon ahead with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a...
MIAMI, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Cold mornings and mild afternoons for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front has moved past us and is now located in the Florida Keys, where it will stall. The air now over us is dry and cool. With clear skies and rather calm winds, our morning temperatures have fallen into the upper 40s and low 50s.
SARASOTA, FL
ABC6.com

Breezy & Cold Tonight…Cool & Sunny Tuesday

After a few clouds during the evening, a mostly clear and cold night. Breezy as well. Temps drop back into the low to mid 30s. Wind chill values by morning in the 20s. Tuesday, sunny, breezy and cool. Near 50°. Feels like 40s most of the day. Tuesday night, mostly clear and cold. Upper 20s and low 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
wxxv25.com

11/15 – Rob Knight’s “Sunny & Warmer” Afternoon Forecast

Today and Tuesday will bring sunny skies and light winds as highs/lows each day becoming a few degrees warmer than previous days. Thursday, an upper level disturbance is expected to move through the northeast coast of the US, which will help enhance some rain chances for our area. Easterly to southeasterly surface winds will help to enhance moisture and warm air advection into the area, which will also enhance lifting in the environment for showers and a few t-storms. As a result, coastal areas will see the best chances of more widespread, but efficient rainfall on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Monday evening weather forecast

It will get a little warmer and more humid over the next two days with highs back into the 80s. A front arrives by early Thursday and there will be a few showers when it moves across the region. It will cool things down into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Drier weather patterns are expected this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unsettled weather conditions will linger this morning as we transition back towards a drier weather pattern by Tuesday. Light background east to southeast winds will continue with local-scale land and sea breezes over each island through Wednesday. Light to moderate trade winds will return for Thursday and Friday. Mostly fair weather conditions […]
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sprinkles And Flurries Taper Off; Warmer Temperatures Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — A sprinkle or flurry is possible Sunday afternoon, but precipitation should taper off in the evening, and warmer temperatures are ahead for the Chicago area. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 26 degrees. Monday will be mostly cloudy. Expects sprinkles or flurries and a high temperature of 40 degrees. Temperatures will warm by midweek with highs approaching 60 degrees. Showers will return Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Pleasant Afternoon Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday got off to a cool start with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s courtesy of a cold front that moved in this weekend. It feels like Fall South Florida style. A pleasant afternoon ahead with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. The rain chance is low today due to dry air in place. Isolated showers are possible in the evening across the Keys. Monday night will not be as chilly with low falling to the mid to upper 60s. (CBS4) Tuesday’s highs will creep up a little and the breeze will start to build. Wednesday will be warmer and breezy with highs around 80 degrees and the potential for passing showers. The rain chance will increase Thursday due to an east breeze and moisture moving in. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible. The rain chance is even higher on Friday ahead of a weak cold front. Saturday some showers may linger before we enjoy drier weather by Sunday.
MIAMI, FL

