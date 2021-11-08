Did This Listener Makes Amends After Calling an Infant ‘Ugly’!

Last June, when Rachel Kamin of Lake Zurich, Illinois stared down the busy summer schedule lined up for her 11-year-old son — camp, air travel, a “once-in-a-lifetime” baseball trip to Cooperstown — the thought that he would be unvaccinated against Covid-19 for all of these people-packed events weighed heavy on her mind. “We just felt like, he's going to go on this baseball trip, then to out-of-state camp, then we’re going on vacation to see family — and then he’s going to turn 12 and get vaccinated? That just seemed so dumb.”
