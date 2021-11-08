CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Itau says central bank approves purchase of XP stake

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Adds Itau shares and context)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco said on Monday it had received central bank approval to buy an 11.38% stake in brokerage XP Inc, as part of a deal signed in 2018.

The lender said in a filing it expected the acquisition to go through next year, adding it still required regulatory approval from some foreign bodies.

Itau acquired a 49.9% stake in XP in 2018. The deal also gave the lender the right to buy an additional stake in 2022 based on a multiple of 19 times XP’s earnings.

It means the bank will likely pay below XP’s current market capitalization, as the broker is trading at roughly 35 times its estimated profit for 2021.

The move comes after Itau decided last year to give its shares in XP directly to its shareholders mainly to avoid potential conflicts of interest between the two entities.

In 2017, when Itau announced plans to acquire a stake in XP, its initial plan was to buy a controlling stake, but Brazil’s central bank barred the deal to avoid market concentration.

Preferred shares in Itau were down 0.6% in the morning trading, roughly in line with the broader Bovespa stock index. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-RWE's value will rise, but not by 'brute force,' CEO says

* RWE CEO: value increase will not happen overnight. * ENKRAFT: RWE’s capital markets day was missed opportunity. * RWE shares rise as much as 3.3% (Adds ENKRAFT comment, context, shares) ESSEN, Germany, Nov 15 (Reuters) - RWE’s market value, held back by its exposure to some fossil fuel activities,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itau#Rio De Janeiro#Xp Inc#Bovespa
Reuters

Australia central bank sees inertia in home-grown wages, inflation

SYDNEY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank board still thinks it likely a rise in interest rates will not be needed until 2024 given inertia in home-grown wages and inflation, even as financial markets price a move as early as next June. Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's...
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

Brazil central bank denies CBDC trial links with Seattle startup

A Seattle-based startup recently published a press release claiming that it had partnered with the Central Bank of Brazil on a digital real trial. However, the bank has come out to refute these claims and deny any links with the startup. Kaj Labs said it had initiated discussions with the...
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Thai banks' bad loans seen rising gradually -central bank

BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Thai banks’ bad loans rose slightly in the third quarter and should still increase gradually, helped by financial support measures, the central bank said on Friday, as the Southeast Asian country deals with its longest coronavirus outbreak. The banking system remained strong with high levels...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Brazil
Reuters

China's central bank says it will keep property market stable

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will act to keep property market stable and prevent prices from rising rapidly, it said on Friday. The People’s Bank of China will continue to monitor financial institutions to fend off financial risks, it said on its website without elaborating. (Reporting by Meg Shen Editing by David Goodman)
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Singapore's central bank warns against crypto

Singapore’s central bank and financial regulator has warned of ‘sharp speculative swings’ and potential risks for retail investors who put their money in cryptocurrencies. The Monetary Authority of Singapore disapproves of cryptocurrencies or tokens as an investment asset for retail investors, as representatives declared. As the prices of crypto tokens...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Brazil's BRF posts 3rd qtr net loss of $50.6 mln

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken and pork processor BRF SA on Wednesday posted a third-quarter net loss, citing inflationary pressure from feed and fuel prices that increased costs and hampered its overall performance. The company lost 277.5 million reais ($50.63 million) in the period, missing the average...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Brazil's JBS posts Q3 net gain of $1.38 bln, above expectations

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat processor JBS SA on Wednesday posted a third-quarter net income of 7.58 billion reais ($1.38 billion), above the average of analysts’ estimates at 5.68 billion reais, according to a financial statement. JBS said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a...
ECONOMY
wtaq.com

China’s CanSino requests emergency use approval for vaccine in Brazil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – China’s CanSino Biologics Inc has applied for emergency use authorization in Brazil for its COVID-19 vaccine, Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday. Anvisa canceled an earlier request from CanSino in June after the laboratory cut ties with its Brazilian representative Belcher Farmaceutica Ltda. Anvisa said...
WORLD
theblockcrypto.com

Brazil’s central bank denies announcement about digital real trial

Brazil’s central bank says information in a press release circulating about a trial of its digital real currency is false. The announcement, which was published to PR Newswire on Nov. 3 and still active, claims Brazil’s central bank is partnering with the Lithosphere cryptocurrency platform to launch a trial of its planned central bank digital currency (CBDC). According to the announcement, Lithosphere “initiated discussions with the Central Bank of Brazil to partner on the country's digital real roll out.”
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

Norway banking sector robust but pandemic, rates pose risks, central bank says

OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian banks are well-equipped if faced with a new downturn and the economic recovery has improved the outlook for financial stability, but risks remain, the central bank said in an annual report on Tuesday. “The stress test in this report shows that the largest Norwegian banks can...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

225K+
Followers
238K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy