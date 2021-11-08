Scouting the PIAA soccer playoffs: A look at Tuesday's opening round matchups
A capsule look at the five PIAA soccer playoff games involving teams from the Times coverage area on Tuesday. Ephrata (17-5) at Moon (16-1-1) Details: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Moon Area High School. Scouting Ephrata: Ephrata took fourth place in District 3 this season, after entering the District 3...
The district playoffs kick off this week and there are several local teams involved. Who advances and who will see their season's end? Find out right here. Check out who our Front Line Picks are for the playoffs round 1. Pennridge (7-3) at CB West (8-2), Souderton (6-4) at Quakertown (10-0), CB South (6-4) at North Penn (10-0), CB East (6-4) at Perkiomen Valley (8-2), Archbishop Wood (5-4) vs. St. Joseph's Prep (6-2), Roman Catholic (3-6) vs. La Salle (8-1), Upper Moreland (7-3) at Pottsgrove (7-2), West Catholic (2-7) vs. Conwell-Egan (8-2) and Belmont Charter (7-1) at Bristol (7-2).
JACKSON -- The second round of the playoffs features some huge games for Jackson area teams as the march to Ford Field continues. District titles are on the line as the field in each class has been cut to 16. DIVISION 3. Parma Western (7-3) at Battle Creek Harper Creek...
The Heart of Illinois Conference fared well during last week's first round of the playoffs, posting a 4-2 record. The league is guaranteed to have at least one team playing again next week, too. Tri-Valley and Deer Creek-Mackinaw square off in a Class 2A second-round game at Downs. It will...
A magical postseason run in the WPIAL Class 1A boys soccer playoffs came to a heartbreaking head for the Riverside Panthers Thursday night at North Allegheny High School. The No. 11 Panthers, who knocked off No. 6 Trinity Christian and No. 3 Sewickley Academy in the first two rounds of the playoffs before falling to No. 2 Winchester Thurston, fell to No. 5 Eden Christian, 2-1, in the third-place game, ending a terrific season under 16th-year head coach Ben Huth.
The Northridge boys soccer season came to end tonight at the hands of Battle Mountain. The 22nd-seeded Grizzlies fell 3-1 on the road against the sixth-seeded Huskies in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs in Edwards. Northridge ends its season at 11-3-3. Battle Mountain improves to 11-5-1 heading...
Twelve Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams have qualified for the District Three playoffs. Eight of them will play in first-round games this weekend. Brackets, dates, sites and times for early round games were finalized, based on a power rating formula, by the District Three committee Monday. The other four qualifiers from...
GAME TIME: 6 p.m. (No JV) COACHES: Brian Brown, 10-34 in 3rd year at Lighthouse. Greg Burton, 24-39 in 4th year at Eastern Greene. SERIES LAST 15 YEARS: Eastern Greene, 4-0. OUTLOOK: Eastern has dominated this season opener all four years and a young, shorthanded Lighthouse team will be tested right off the bat again.
ABINGDON — Abingdon-Avon High School football coach Rick Quinn has been down this road before. Under his reign, the Tornadoes have competed in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs on two occasions. A-Town did so back-to-back in 2013 and 2014. And Quinn's happy he's preparing his current group...
After capturing their second straight Cape and Islands League title, the Nauset girls soccer team fell 4-3 in double-overtime to North Middlesex on the road in the opening round of the Division 2 state tournament Wednesday afternoon, ending their season at 14-4 overall. Graduating seniors on the team include Kate...
No. 1 Cary-Grove (10-0) at No. 9 Grayslake Central (8-2)When: Friday, 7 p.m. Last week: Cary-Grove 42, Rockford East 8; Grayslake Central 27, Belvidere North 22. Wins against playoff teams: Cary-Grove 6; Grayslake Central 2. Winner gets: Deerfield (No. 4, 8-2) or Crystal Lake Central (No. 12, 7-3) in quarterfinals.
Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association boys soccer state playoffs continue with the third round on Monday, Nov. 8. All third round games will be played at the higher seed. Winners will advance to the fourth round on Nov. 11. Below are the start times for third...
For the third time in the last four years, the Dodge City Community College men’s soccer team faced off against Neosho County in the opening round of the district playoffs however this time it was at home marking the first home playoff game for the program since 2014. While the...
Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League, North Allegheny Senior High School, Justin Peters, Seneca Valley School District, Penn Hills, Pine-Richland High School, Laurel Highlands, Gary Hooper, Central Catholic High School. Tonight the first round of the WPIAL Playoffs took place. There were 29 games that took place across all 6 classifications....
Scribblin on high school sports …. There are some interesting first-round playoff matchups this week. In looking over the pairings, here are the seven most intriguing AHSAA Round 1 games:. Class 2A: Geneva County (5-5) at Lanett (8-2) Lanett is the clear favorite here and also one of the favorites...
South Carolina public and private school football playoffs kick off across the state this week. There are plenty of interesting first-round matchups on tap. Here is a look at five of the most intriguing ones across the state in the opening weekend. Top football games this week. Dorman (4-5) at...
Westinghouse and USO both moved on in PIAA playoff games on Friday, while Brashear’s season ended in a playoff loss. Malik Harris scored twice as the Bulldogs defeated Chestnut Ridge, 42-28 at Cupples Stadium on the South Side. Westinghouse will move on to face Windber in the second round of the PIAA Class-2A playoffs. That game will be played Friday at Somerset High School.
Fleetwood gave up two goals in the second half in falling to Archbishop Wood in a first-round PIAA Class 3A boys soccer game Tuesday at the Ukrainian American Sports Center in North Wales.. Enzo Petruzelli scored in the 47th minute to give the District 12 champion Vikings (12-2-1) a 1-0...
The Bradford Lady Owls soccer team routed Warren 5-1 on Saturday to advance in the Class 3A PIAA playoffs. After going down 1-0 early in the game, Kelsea Austin scored to tie the contest before halftime. Maddi Cowburn scored 4 goals all in the second half to lead Bradford to the win.
7-2 Plum (19-2-1) at 6-1 Hollidaysburg (13-8) Winner plays: Winner of 3-1 Mechanicsburg/12-2 St. Hubert’s in quarterfinals Saturday (site and time TBD) Plum enters the state playoffs after a runner-up finish to Mars in Saturday’s WPIAL title game at Highmark Stadium. In the 3-1 setback, its third straight to Mars in the WPIAL championship contest, junior Kaitlyn Killinger scored off a rebound in the 58th minute. Killinger leads the Mustangs with 29 goals. Plum enters the PIAA playoffs for the second time in three years. The Mustangs opened the 2019 state tournament against District 3 champ Manheim Central, and they suffered a 2-1 loss in a game that went to penalty kicks. Only district champs played in the PIAA playoffs last year … Hollidaysburg won its sixth straight District 6 championship with a 2-1 victory over Tyrone in overtime Nov. 3. It was the Tigers’ third straight victory. Junior Abby Bell, senior Natalie Despot and sophomore Chloe Stoehr have been leading goal scorers for the Tigers this season. Stoehr scored the OT winner with an assist from Despot. Freshman Lauren Stevenson tallied Hollidaysburg’s goal in regulation. The Tigers have just three seniors on their roster. Hollidaysburg lost to West Allegheny, 2-1, in the 2019 PIAA first round.
Class 1A first round: 3-1 Brandywine Heights vs 4-2 South Williamsport, 6 p.m. at Schuylkill Valley. Class 2A girls first round: 4-2 Montoursville at 3-1 Wyomissing, 3 p.m. Class 4A girls first round: 1-2 Owen J. Roberts vs 3-2 Wilson, 7 p.m., at Owen J. Roberts. Brandywine Heights (9-11) vs...
