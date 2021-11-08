CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Gates Industrial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 7 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $70.2 million. On a...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Neptune Wellness: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) _ Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) on Monday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 9 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Register Citizen

Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $32.7 million. The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 20 cents per share. The real estate investment trust posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Register Citizen

HIVE Blockchain: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $58.9 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 13 cents per share. The crypto currency mining company posted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Register Citizen

Park City Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MURRAY, Utah (AP) _ Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) on Monday reported earnings of $947,000 in its fiscal first quarter. The Murray, Utah-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. The software-as-a-service provider posted revenue of $4.6 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) sank 0.19% to $336.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $2.72 short of its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company achieved on November 5th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow falls nearly 50 points on losses in UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday afternoon with shares of UnitedHealth and Walgreens Boots delivering the stiffest headwinds for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 42 points, or 0.1%, lower, as shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. UnitedHealth's shares are down $6.80, or 1.5%, while those of Walgreens Boots have fallen $0.48 (1.0%), combining for an approximately 48-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy