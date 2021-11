Netflix Games is now available for iOS and iPadOS. The new gaming service was first made available for Android devices, but now Apple users can download Netflix games too. The new service requires a Netflix subscription. The service has five launch games that are already available at the App Store. These are Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Shooting Hoops, and Teeter (Up). The recently announced game Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, which will cost $10 on Switch And PC, will be free for Netflix subscribers.

