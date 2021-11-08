CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Federal appeals court temporarily blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate

By April Hettinger
kyma.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KYMA, KECY) - A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the Biden Administration's vaccine rules for employers with one hundred or more employees. In a brief order, the...

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Ron Klain retweet spurs court to slam brakes on Biden vaccine mandate

White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s itchy Twitter finger helped derail the Biden administration’s latest vaccine mandate in court. A Sept. 9 retweet from Klain was cited as a key piece of evidence in the blistering ruling issued Friday by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, which paused President Biden’s “staggeringly overbroad” rule forcing COVID-19 vaccines on millions of American workers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Payments To Arrive On Monday

A new batch of payments under the government’s expanded child tax credit will arrive Monday, marking the second to the last payments before the final on Dec. 15. Families with children under the age of 6 are expected to receive payments of $300 for each child for a total of $1,800. Households with children aged 6 to 17 will receive $250 for a total of $1,500.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Vaccine Mandate#Court Of Appeals#Kyma#Kecy
TheDailyBeast

Subpoenaed Jan. 6 Leader Loses It After Bannon Indictment: ‘Accept That You Will Die’

Following the news of Steve Bannon’s indictment on Friday, far-right activist and subpoenaed Jan. 6 organizer Ali Alexander—who has openly called for a civil war in recent months—spun himself into a tizzy, penning a lengthy diatribe on his Telegram channel. As the weekend progressed, so did the cryptic messages from the activist who once made a case for why Trump supporters should create their “mega city” in South America. Late on Sunday afternoon, Alexander suggested that one must live life “accept[ing] that you will die and must aim to die honorably.” “I could use prayer as I battle the modern Sanhedrin (aka Deep State),” he added. As for whether he will comply with the congressional subpoena stemming from the Capitol riot, Alexander appears to be on the fence and didn’t return a request for comment from The Daily Beast on Sunday evening.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Psaki does damage control for Kamala Harris' reputation as poll numbers plummet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Vice President Kamala Harris' position in the Biden administration on Sunday amid her sinking poll numbers. "For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," Psaki tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
coalregioncanary.com

Biden Reportedly Farts in Front of Camilla Bowles at Climate Summit

At the recent COP26 climate summit of world leaders, President Joe Biden reportedly spread a little greenhouse gas of his own. Numerous media reports – mostly from international sources – indicate Biden farted in front of the Duchess of Cornwall, known to Americans as Camilla Bowles. Actually, known to Americans...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The Arizona ‘audit’ did its job perfectly. A new poll confirms it.

Over the course of months, the political world debated a Republican “audit” of the votes in Arizona’s most populous county. While this was widely understood as a fraudulent effort to find new “evidence” that Donald Trump didn’t lose the state, what passed underappreciated was its deeper purpose: to fuel doubts about Joe Biden’s victory simply by virtue of its mere existence.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

CNN commentators fume after CNN report on Kamala Harris office dysfunction: 'I had to push back heavily'

Two liberal CNN commentators who support Vice President Kamala Harris are unhappy with their outlet's own story outlining frustration and dysfunction in her office. A lengthy CNN piece Sunday outlined mutual exasperation between Harris and President Joe Biden's offices as her approval rating dips, with the former's aides feeling hung out to dry as she tackles thankless tasks without White House cover, and the latter's staff having "thrown up their hands" at her "lack of focus," as CNN put it.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy