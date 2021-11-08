November EU Travel Restrictions: Covid-19 Vaccination, Testing And Quarantine Rules By Country
By Alex Ledsom
Forbes
7 days ago
Whilst the big global travel news is the reopening of U.S. borders to EU and U.K. citizens on 8 November after an eighteen-month travel ban, it has also led to a rush of bookings by American residents to travel in the other direction, clearly reassured that the U.S. government is saying...
Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
Poland has stepped up efforts to seal its border with Belarus as Polish and European officials accuse the country of waging a "hybrid attack," encouraging migrants to use the frontier as a gateway into the European Union. Polish authorities say as many as 4,000 migrants have now massed along Belarus' border with Poland hoping to cross — the latest pawns in what the EU considers ' efforts by Belarus to weaponize immigration in its standoff with the bloc.
On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
Costa Rica continues to be among the most stress-free international destinations this fall as it remains open with no COVID-19 testing or quarantine requirements. However, beginning January 8, 2022, all of the country's hotels, resorts, restaurants, bars, casinos, shops, museums, art and dance academies, gymnasiums and adventure tourism businesses will only be allowed to admit people who have been fully vaccinated with an approved COVID-19 vaccine such as Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca and Janssen.
Poland has accused Belarusian security services of giving tear gas to asylum seekers stuck at the border and egging them on to push through barricades into Poland, as Polish troops were blinded by strobes flashed across the border. Tensions in the Belarusian forest just metres away from the EU frontier...
Only 37% of adults in Romania, a European Union member with around 19 million people, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Romanian authorities said Tuesday that 541 of the 591 people who had died of Covid-19 since the day before were unvaccinated. More than 1,800 Covid-19 patients were in intensive...
SYDNEY - Australians are being allowed to travel overseas without COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in almost 600 days. Previously they needed government permission to go overseas under strict measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. After more than 18 months, Australia is reconnecting with the world...
A person traveling with President Joe Biden to Europe this past week received a positive test result for the coronavirus, the administration confirmed Thursday, saying the individual did not have close contact with the president.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added more destinations to its Level 4 “very high” risk category for travel on Monday amid a recent surge in COVID cases. According to the CDC, if you must travel to these locations, “make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel” because there may be a “risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.”
European governments on Friday eyed unpopular Covid curbs, with the Netherlands opting for Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter as EU experts said 10 countries in the bloc were causing "very high concern".
Dutch premier Mark Rutte announced at least three weeks of lockdown measures targeting restaurants, shops and sporting events to curb a record spike in coronavirus infections.
The "annoying and far-reaching" measures came as the EU's diseases agency said 10 countries in the 27-member bloc faced a Covid situation of "very high concern", warning the pandemic was worsening across the continent.
In its weekly risk assessment, the European Centre for Disease Control listed Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia in its highest category of concern.
Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. But the UK government tells travellers the regulations are worse than they actually are.After requests from The Independent, the Home Office has taken down its defective post-Brexit passport checker.But the government continues to publish inaccurate information about the validity of British travel documents in the European Union.These are the key questions and answers based on European Union rules, not the UK government’s interpretation of them. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry...
The government of Austria has placed about two million of its unvaccinated population under strict lockdown as of Monday to combat the spike in Covid-19 cases. “We are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary,” Austria’s chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Sunday while announcing the new measure. An estimated 65 per cent of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, that is one of the lowest rates in western Europe."In reality, we have told one-third of the population: you will not leave your apartment anymore apart from for certain reasons. That is a massive reduction...
When Kamaran Mohammed travelled with his wife and three children to the Belarus capital Minsk last month from their home in northern Iraq, they went as tourists.They were among thousands of people provided with tourist visas in recent months with the help of travel agencies in the Middle East working in partnership with tour operators in Belarus, according to documents and witness accounts.A few days after arriving in Minsk, the family made its way to the Belarus-Poland border, joining a wave of Iraqis, Syrians, Afghans and others attempting the hazardous and sometimes deadly crossing into the European Union to start...
Inequitable vaccine distribution has hit Africa particularly hard, where just 6% of the continent's population is fully vaccinated against Covid. WHO officials have called on high-income countries to reallocate their surplus doses to immunize health-care personnel, the elderly and other high-risk adults across poorer nations. The organization is waging a...
Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry.
Travel restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic put the brakes on Cambodia's burgeoning tourism industry -- revenue plummeted to $1 billion last year, down from nearly $5 billion in 2019, when the country attracted 6.6 million visitors.
Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday.
The decision overrode the previous reopening plan, under which popular beach spots Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as Dara Sakor -- a Chinese-developed resort zone -- were set to welcome visitors from November 30.
At the Belarus-Poland border, a spokeswoman for the Polish border guard, Anna Michalska, said Monday that hundreds of migrants have gathered in the northeast by the recently closed crossing at Kuznica.
Comments / 0