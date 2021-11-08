CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
November EU Travel Restrictions: Covid-19 Vaccination, Testing And Quarantine Rules By Country

By Alex Ledsom
Forbes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whilst the big global travel news is the reopening of U.S. borders to EU and U.K. citizens on 8 November after an eighteen-month travel ban, it has also led to a rush of bookings by American residents to travel in the other direction, clearly reassured that the U.S. government is saying...

Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Tension mounts as soldiers and migrants mass at Belarus-Poland border, EU accuses Belarus of "hybrid attack"

Poland has stepped up efforts to seal its border with Belarus as Polish and European officials accuse the country of waging a "hybrid attack," encouraging migrants to use the frontier as a gateway into the European Union. Polish authorities say as many as 4,000 migrants have now massed along Belarus' border with Poland hoping to cross — the latest pawns in what the EU considers ' efforts by Belarus to weaponize immigration in its standoff with the bloc.
POLITICS
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

Costa Rica Updates COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Costa Rica continues to be among the most stress-free international destinations this fall as it remains open with no COVID-19 testing or quarantine requirements. However, beginning January 8, 2022, all of the country's hotels, resorts, restaurants, bars, casinos, shops, museums, art and dance academies, gymnasiums and adventure tourism businesses will only be allowed to admit people who have been fully vaccinated with an approved COVID-19 vaccine such as Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca and Janssen.
TRAVEL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Australia COVID-19 Restrictions End, International Travel Resumes

SYDNEY - Australians are being allowed to travel overseas without COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in almost 600 days. Previously they needed government permission to go overseas under strict measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. After more than 18 months, Australia is reconnecting with the world...
TRAVEL
AFP

Fresh Dutch Covid lockdown as 10 EU states at 'high concern'

European governments on Friday eyed unpopular Covid curbs, with the Netherlands opting for Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter as EU experts said 10 countries in the bloc were causing "very high concern". Dutch premier Mark Rutte announced at least three weeks of lockdown measures targeting restaurants, shops and sporting events to curb a record spike in coronavirus infections. The "annoying and far-reaching" measures came as the EU's diseases agency said 10 countries in the 27-member bloc faced a Covid situation of "very high concern", warning the pandemic was worsening across the continent. In its weekly risk assessment, the European Centre for Disease Control listed Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia in its highest category of concern.
The Independent

When do I need to renew my passport? The post-Brexit rules

Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. But the UK government tells travellers the regulations are worse than they actually are.After requests from The Independent, the Home Office has taken down its defective post-Brexit passport checker.But the government continues to publish inaccurate information about the validity of British travel documents in the European Union.These are the key questions and answers based on European Union rules, not the UK government’s interpretation of them. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Austria lockdown: What will it entail and why are Covid cases spiking in Europe?

The government of Austria has placed about two million of its unvaccinated population under strict lockdown as of Monday to combat the spike in Covid-19 cases. “We are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary,” Austria’s chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Sunday while announcing the new measure. An estimated 65 per cent of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, that is one of the lowest rates in western Europe."In reality, we have told one-third of the population: you will not leave your apartment anymore apart from for certain reasons. That is a massive reduction...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How Minsk became a mecca for migrants travelling as tourists

When Kamaran Mohammed travelled with his wife and three children to the Belarus capital Minsk last month from their home in northern Iraq, they went as tourists.They were among thousands of people provided with tourist visas in recent months with the help of travel agencies in the Middle East working in partnership with tour operators in Belarus, according to documents and witness accounts.A few days after arriving in Minsk, the family made its way to the Belarus-Poland border, joining a wave of Iraqis, Syrians, Afghans and others attempting the hazardous and sometimes deadly crossing into the European Union to start...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Cambodia re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. Travel restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic put the brakes on Cambodia's burgeoning tourism industry -- revenue plummeted to $1 billion last year, down from nearly $5 billion in 2019, when the country attracted 6.6 million visitors. Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday. The decision overrode the previous reopening plan, under which popular beach spots Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as Dara Sakor -- a Chinese-developed resort zone -- were set to welcome visitors from November 30.
WORLD
