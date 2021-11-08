November EU Travel Restrictions: Covid-19 Vaccination, Testing And Quarantine Rules By Country

The government of Austria has placed about two million of its unvaccinated population under strict lockdown as of Monday to combat the spike in Covid-19 cases. “We are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary,” Austria’s chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Sunday while announcing the new measure. An estimated 65 per cent of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, that is one of the lowest rates in western Europe."In reality, we have told one-third of the population: you will not leave your apartment anymore apart from for certain reasons. That is a massive reduction...

