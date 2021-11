Tom Jolliffe looks at the career of British action star Gary Daniels…. If you’re into action (and particularly anything to do with Martial arts) and you enjoy seeing some of Britain’s finest flying the flag, then you’ll probably know about Jason Statham and Scott Adkins. There’s another Martial Arts icon that genre fans might well be familiar with too, especially those with a predilection for 90’s straight to video films. The original. The trailblazer for British kickers, who forged a fine career in a very American dominant market who outlasted many U.S. stars. Throughout the 90’s in particular, Gary Daniels was a standout in the world below the Jean-Claude Van Damme tier, where companies like PM Entertainment were blasting out action films for the home video (or HBO) market.

