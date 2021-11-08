CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Carl Icahn's investment firm names new CEO, CFO as part of management reshuffle

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises LP, the investment firm of activist investor Carl Icahn, said on Monday finance head David Willetts had been appointed as its chief executive officer.

Aris Kekedjian, a former dealmaker and a veteran of General Electric Co who had taken the role of CEO in April, has resigned due to family issues, the company said.

It named insider Ted Papapostolou as its chief financial officer. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Comments / 0

Related
naturalproductsinsider.com

Nutrition21 acquired as part of new investment platform

Top-shelf branded ingredient supplier Nutrition21 was acquired by a private equity firm intent on building an attractive ingredients holding company. Everwell Health Holdings is a new consumer health and wellness functional ingredients platform. Its mission is to actively pursue partnerships and business development opportunities with additional functional ingredient companies, and will focus on amplifying investments in clinical studies, new product development, marketing and sales.
INDUSTRY
southsoundbiz.com

Proliance Surgeons Names New CEO, Strategic Partnership

Seattle-based independent healthcare practice Proliance Surgeons has selected health care leader Troy Simonson to serve as CEO alongside the announcement of a new strategic relationship with Minnesota-based managed-services organization Revo Health. Simonson, who will also maintain his current role overseeing Revo Health, assumed the role of CEO at Proliance Surgeons...
SEATTLE, WA
Courier-Express

Gasl named new Goodwill CEO

FALLS CREEK — Thomas A. Glasl has been named the new President/CEO of Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania. Glasl joined Goodwill NCPA in February 2004 as Chief Financial Officer and become the COO of Goodwill Industries in 2020. Glasl is a 2001 graduate of Notre Dame of Maryland University...
FALLS CREEK, PA
fooddive.com

JBS USA names new CEO amid executive reshuffling

Tim Schellpeper has been named the next CEO of JBS USA as part of a reshuffling of the executive ranks at its parent company, Brazilian meat giant JBS SA. Schellpeper, who has served as CEO of JBS USA Fed Beef since 2017, will assume his new position overseeing the U.S. and Australian subsidiary in January and report to outgoing JBS USA CEO Andre Nogueira. Steve Cohron, current head of pricing and sales at JBS USA Fed Beef, will become CEO of JBS USA Fed Beef.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Icahn
Advertising Age

Dentsu Group names a new CEO and president

Toshihiro Yamamoto is set to retire from his roles as president and CEO of Dentsu Group after holding those positions for five years. He will be succeeded by Hiroshi Igarashi, currently executive officer of Dentsu Japan Network and president and CEO of Dentsu Inc. Igarashi will officially take on the dual roles beginning in January 2022.
BUSINESS
Lodging

Crisis Management and Beyond: Red Roof’s New CEO on Pivoting to Survive and Prosper

Red Roof’s President George Limbert was recently tapped for the top job after serving as the company’s interim president during a period that has included the worldwide pandemic. Limbert, who holds a law degree, shared with LODGING how, after joining the company as corporate counsel in 2013, he became the right man for the job of steering the company through what he called “the biggest crisis the hotel industry has ever seen.” He also described how Red Roof consciously geared decisions in the early days of the pandemic toward remaining open and surviving, and how the company’s plans going forward—which include rolling out a prototype for its newest extended-stay brand HomeTowne Studios—are designed to apply lessons learned from the pandemic and the continuing labor challenges to best serve guests, team members, communities, and other stakeholders.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icahn Enterprises#Ceo#Investment Firm#Cfo#General Electric Co
delawarebusinessnow.com

ILC Dover names new CEO

ILC Dover announced that Corey Walker, an experienced executive in life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials, will join ILC Dover as Chief Executive Officer effective November 15. He succeeds Fran DiNuzzo, who focused the company, best known for its spacesuits, on technologies that serve pharmaceutical, medical and other businesses....
BUSINESS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton's Tetra Pak names new CEO of U.S., Canada

Tetra Pak today announced a new president and CEO of its Denton-based U.S. and Canada division. Twenty-year company veteran Seth Teply has stepped into the role, heading the food processing and packaging company's U.S. and Canada headquarters, which employs about 600 people. Teply was previously the division's vice president of services and succeeds Jeff Fielkow, who was appointed president January 2020.
DENTON, TX
irei.com

CalSTRS names new head of investment operations

The Sacramento-based California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) has promoted Kelly Criss to head of investment operations. Criss replaces April Wilcox, who became CalSTRS’ director of investment services in October. Criss joined CalSTRS in 2013 as an investment officer III and was promoted to associate portfolio manager, where he oversaw...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Omada Named a Leader in Identity Management and Governance by Independent Research Firm

Omada A/S announced that it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave tm: Identity Management and Governance Q4 2021 report. Omada believes this ranking underscores its efforts in helping organizations reduce the complexity of governing their identities, meeting compliance and minimizing risk, while optimizing business efficiencies. The Forrester Wave™...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
just-auto.com

Varroc Lighting names new CEO

Former Hella lighting chief Christian Paeschel has joined Varroc Lighting Systems as CEO. He replaced Stephane Vedie who departed last September. Paeschel was previously head of sales for Hella’s automotive lighting division. He has 20 years’ experience in the automotive industry, particularly in lighting and electronics, and his career focused...
BUSINESS
meatpoultry.com

Cracker Barrel names new CFO

LEBANON, TENN. – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. announced that Craig Pommells will join the company as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Dec. 6. He will report to Sandra B. Cochran, president and chief executive officer. Pommells brings more than 20 years of experience in the...
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Mountain Province Diamonds names new CEO

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. [MPVD-TSX, NYSE] on Tuesday said mining industry veteran Mark Wall has been named President and CEO of the company, effective on November 15, 2021. He replaces Stuart Brown, who stepped down from the position last month. Most recently, Wall was CEO of Streamers Gold Mining, a...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Grit Capital CEO has a new approach to investing

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Credit Union Times

Houston-Based Credit Union Names New CEO

Martyn Pell was named president/CEO last week of the $2.6 billion JSC Federal Credit Union, the Houston-based financial cooperative said, which brands itself as Wellby. Pell replaces Christie Jordan, the credit union’s CFO, who served as interim CEO after the departure of Brandon Michaels earlier this year. Michaels now works as chief financial officer at Los Angeles-based DoubleCheck Solutions, according to his LinkedIn profile page.
ECONOMY
buildingindiana.com

IEDC Names New EVP of Global Investments

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced Ann Lathrop has been named executive vice president of global investments for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). Lathrop most recently served as chief marketing officer for Crowe. “I’m thrilled to welcome Ann to our talented team of executive vice presidents at the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

225K+
Followers
238K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy