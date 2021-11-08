CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Local business a finalist for 2022 Good Food Awards

KAAL-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 NEWS) - Grandma's Gourmets located in Albert Lea is in the running for the 2022 Good Food Awards. Kim Olson started Grandma's Gourmets in 2008 after she lost her job. She went back to college but needed a way to make some extra cash. She decided to...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wichitabyeb.com

Local food truck closes but will continue catering business

A local food truck that has been around for around two years called The Twisted Kitchen is now closed. Owners posted on their social media account that they have sold the truck which is currently on a cargo ship to the Virgin Islands. The Twisted Kitchen specialized in Tex Mex...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albert Lea, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Albert Lea, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Albert Lea, MN
Food & Drinks
Albert Lea, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
York Dispatch Online

Restaurant stored marinated meat on the floor: Food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories. Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are,...
FOOD SAFETY
myrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
FOOD & DRINKS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Rusk business hosts inaugural food drive to benefit local nonprofit

A Rusk business is giving some extra love to a local nonprofit and residents in need with a food drive this year. For the Love of Nutrition on Nov. 1 started its drive that will run through the end of the month to benefit Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Thrift Shop.
RUSK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Baked Goods#Awards Ceremony#Commercial Kitchen#Food Drink#The Good Food Awards#Coke
WCAX

15 Vermont food, beverage producers nominated for Good Food Awards

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fifteen Vermont specialty food and beverage producers have been named 2022 finalists in the 12th annual Good Food Awards. The finalists were chosen out of nearly 2,000 entries nationwide across 17 categories. Only 351 producers made the final cut. Erin Sigrist, the Executive Director of the...
VERMONT STATE
US News and World Report

15 Vermont Food Producers Picked as Finalists

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Fifteen Vermont food producers have been selected as finalists in a national competition that honors ethics and taste. Vermont cheeses and maple delights are in the running for blue ribbons from the San Francisco-based Good Food Foundation as are elixers, grains, jams, honey, cider and pickles, the Burlington Free Press reported.
BURLINGTON, VT
WBTV

Good Question: How can you start a food truck business?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Food trucks are seen as a great first step for someone looking to start a business, or becoming a chef. We hear the stories of entrepreneurs and chefs who wanted to start their own businesses. We see food trucks everywhere -- festivals, breweries, sporting events. They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KSNB Local4

Local business giving back with food collection and drive

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One local business decided to give back to people who may have hit a rough patch on their journey of life with a Thanksgiving Food Drive. Currently, e-Titan Vapors is accepting non-perishable food items and cash, through its first-ever food collection and drive. One of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vermont.gov

Fifteen Vermont Companies in Running for the 2022 Good Food Award

Montpelier, VT | November 2, 2021 – Twenty-six specialty food products from fifteen Vermont companies were recently named by the Good Food Foundation as finalists for a 2022 Good Food Award. Selected from nearly 2,000 entries to the 12th annual Good Food Awards, these Vermont products will compete against 351 entries in seventeen categories, hailing from 42 states plus D.C. having passed vetting for category-specific sustainability standards. The fifteen Vermont businesses in the running for the 12th Good Food Award craft products in the categories of Spirits, Cider, Charcuterie, Honey, Confections, Elixirs, Grains, Pantry, Pickles and Preserves.
VERMONT STATE
SPY

These Thanksgiving Meal Kits Take the Hassle Out of the Holiday

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, if you haven’t already started planning this year’s meal, now is the time. And while this usually means stressing out about where, when and how you’re going to feed yourself and your family, we’re here to offer a stress-free and budget-friendly way to enjoy a freshly prepared Thanksgiving meal. We’re talking about the best Thanksgiving meal kits you can have delivered right to your door. If you’re unfamiliar with meal delivery services and still think of pre-prepared meals on the same level as flavorless microwave meals or frozen food, it’s time to have a rethink....
RECIPES
KAAL-TV

Local flower shop hosts charitable holiday open house

(ABC 6 NEWS) - Flower shops around Rochester each hosted a holiday open house this weekend, and local shop Renning's Flowers donated proceeds to Channel One Food Bank. The store is decked out with holiday arrangements, Christmas trees, and decorations all at discounted prices. And in the spirit of giving, $1 from each transaction is donated to Channel One.
ROCHESTER, MN
Spotlight News

Food: Spinach and Mushroom Pita

Spinach and Mushroom Pita Veganism is marked by a choice to abstain from the use of animal products, including in one’s diet. It is different from vegetarianism because vegetarians may consume some animal products, namely eggs, milk and honey, while vegans will not. There are many benefits to adopting a plant-based diet. Over the last […]
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy