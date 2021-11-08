Local business a finalist for 2022 Good Food Awards

Montpelier, VT | November 2, 2021 – Twenty-six specialty food products from fifteen Vermont companies were recently named by the Good Food Foundation as finalists for a 2022 Good Food Award. Selected from nearly 2,000 entries to the 12th annual Good Food Awards, these Vermont products will compete against 351 entries in seventeen categories, hailing from 42 states plus D.C. having passed vetting for category-specific sustainability standards. The fifteen Vermont businesses in the running for the 12th Good Food Award craft products in the categories of Spirits, Cider, Charcuterie, Honey, Confections, Elixirs, Grains, Pantry, Pickles and Preserves.
