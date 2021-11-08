CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Man dies in fatal roll over crash on Chef Menteur

By Kenny Kuhn
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MluVe_0cpzlOdU00

A person was killed in a crash on Chef Menteur Highway.

The New Orleans Police Department says it happened in the 9000 bock of Chef Menteur about 10:02 pm on Sunday.

According to an NOPD report, “A red two-door coupe was traveling in the far-right eastbound lane on Chef Menteur Highway when it stopped to make a right turn at Cerise Avenue. A white four-door sedan was also traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Chef Menteur Highway and attempted to pass the coupe along the right shoulder.”

The vehicles collided causing the white sedan to flip over and coming to a rest in the roadway. The male driver was ejected from the vehicle on impact and died on the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the decedent upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

