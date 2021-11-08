Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A number of colleges and universities issued alerts over the weekend after police said they received bomb threats, including three Ivy League campuses in the Northeast.

The first threats occurred on Saturday at two campuses in Ohio -- Miami University and Ohio University.

On Sunday, additional threats were made at Brown University in Providence, R.I., Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., and New York City's Columbia University, which are all Ivy League schools.

Authorities issued emergency alerts at all of the colleges and evacuations at some.

Police at Cornell said the threat there included four buildings.

None of the bomb threats turned out to be real.

Columbia announced late Sunday that the threats were "not credible." Cornell informed students that it was safe to "resume normal activities", and Brown sent a text message to students.

The threats over the weekend immediately followed similar threats at other campuses late last week.

On Friday, authorities received an alert about a possible bomb at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., and Cleveland State University was the subject of a threat a day earlier.