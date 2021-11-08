CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police investigate bomb threats at several universities, including 3 Ivy League schools

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kBLK_0cpzlGZg00

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A number of colleges and universities issued alerts over the weekend after police said they received bomb threats, including three Ivy League campuses in the Northeast.

The first threats occurred on Saturday at two campuses in Ohio -- Miami University and Ohio University.

On Sunday, additional threats were made at Brown University in Providence, R.I., Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., and New York City's Columbia University, which are all Ivy League schools.

Authorities issued emergency alerts at all of the colleges and evacuations at some.

Police at Cornell said the threat there included four buildings.

None of the bomb threats turned out to be real.

Columbia announced late Sunday that the threats were "not credible." Cornell informed students that it was safe to "resume normal activities", and Brown sent a text message to students.

The threats over the weekend immediately followed similar threats at other campuses late last week.

On Friday, authorities received an alert about a possible bomb at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., and Cleveland State University was the subject of a threat a day earlier.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Ivy League#Cornell University#Ohio University#Miami University#Columbia University
People

Missing Georgia Elementary Teacher Found Dead in Mexico: She 'Made a Beautiful Impact in This World'

A missing Georgia elementary school teacher was found dead this week in Mexico, where she was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30, multiple outlets report. Alexandra Morales, 24, taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the school's principal alerted parents in a Tuesday email (obtained by WGCL, WXIA and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) that Morales didn't return as expected from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Students React After Racist Slurs Found Near Campus: ‘University Of Delaware Failed Time And Time Again To Address These Issues’

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A University of Delaware student was shocked to find a hateful message written on the garage door of her off-campus apartment, and it wasn’t the only place the racial slurs appeared. The university’s president sent a letter to the school community condemning the graffiti, but some students say they’re hoping it doesn’t stop there. “To be honest, I was a little shocked that a person would do that in somebody’s own home,” one student said. Reports of racial slurs inscribed onto the off-campus homes near the University of Delaware have students wondering why. “I think it’s just awful. I don’t...
NEWARK, DE
UPI News

Mother of missing N.J. teen charged with child endangerment

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A New Jersey mother whose teen daughter was found safe after going missing for nearly a month has now been charged with child endangerment, prosecutors said. Detectives arrested Jamie Moore, 39, of East Orange, N.J., on Friday, and charged her with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement posted to Facebook.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
ABCNY

Search for 2 missing boaters in New Jersey now a recovery effort

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey state police said Monday the search for two missing boaters, who vanished after their boat capsized in the Delaware River, is now a recovery effort. For a third day, search crews from New Jersey State Police, county and local entities searched the Delaware River for two boaters who went missing Saturday afternoon.
DELAWARE, NJ
HuffingtonPost

Bomb Threats Target Ivy League Schools In Weekend Scare

Bomb threats were reported at three Ivy League universities on Sunday, with the alerts following similar threats made to Yale University and two Ohio universities in recent days. Portions of Cornell University in upstate New York and Columbia University in New York City were evacuated on Sunday afternoon after receiving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
214K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy