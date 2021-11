When a contestant hopes to be part of “The Voice,” the way to make it happen is to get onto the blind audition portion of the show. That’s when you sing, the judges either want to turn around or they don’t, and you go from there. Bella DeNapoli is someone who was able to get the judges to turn around, and they loved her. She’s on the show now competing to win and be the newest star, and she did something bold this week. She covered a Gwen Stefani song. Stefani is a former judge, and she’s the new wife of current judge Blake Shelton – and we want to know if she killed it or if she ruined the song that Blake Shelton’s wife made – and we want to know more about the contestant who is so bold.

