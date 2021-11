FOXBORO (CBS) — J.C. Jackson is good to go for the Patriots this weekend against the Carolina Panthers. New England’s top corner was back at practice on Friday, and was taken off the team’s injury report for Week 9. An illness kept Jackson off the practice field on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a full participant on Friday. He’ll be out there Sunday when the Pats take on the Panthers, which is great news for a secondary that lost slot corner Jonathan Jones two weeks ago. For the season, Jackson has three interceptions to go with a team-high 10 passes defended....

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO