Duke moved to 40-2 in season openers under Coach K, and the Hall of Fame coach will always have this one, a hard fought win over Kentucky, as his last. After a 79-71 victory, it's clear this latest batch of elite freshmen are on the level of some of the Duke program's best during the one-and-done era. Trevor Keels led all scorers with 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting while Paolo Banchero put in 22 on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting as the Blue Devils put away a tough Wildcats team that was ranked #10 in the preseason.

5 DAYS AGO