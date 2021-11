Four teams are now in the Liguilla, as Santos and Chivas join Tigres and Rayadas in securing tickets to the postseason. While Tigres, Rayadas, and Chivas are just expected to make the playoffs, special recognition should be given to Santos. This marks several milestones in the club’s history. This is the first time they’ve made the Liguilla, the first time they’ve gotten 30 points (the previous record was 24) and won nine games (previous best was eight). Last season they finished with 20 points, four shy of eighth place while dealing with the death of manager Martín Pérez at the beginning of the season from COVID-19.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO