Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque man arrested for street racing under the influence

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 7 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man Saturday night for street racing while under the influence. According to a criminal complaint, Travis Jones was traveling eastbound along Montgomery when three cars pulled up beside him and they started racing, going faster than 70 miles per hour.

Officers say Jones had a bloodshot eye and a strong smell of alcohol. Jones then admitted to not having a driver’s license because it had been revoked.

He failed a field sobriety test and later refused a breath test. He’s been charged with aggravated DWI and reckless driving.

Comments / 5

Joey Torres
7d ago

FIRST mistake driving drunk,you admitted (knowing) you were driving on a revoked license, endangering the public, BUBBA'S waiting but I don't think he's going to like you very much.

Reply
3
 

