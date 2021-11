PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity wants veterans to help get military decorations and memorabilia in the agency’s vault back to the original owners. “On this Veterans Day, I want every one of Pennsylvania’s nearly 800,000 veterans to know they are appreciated and respected for their selfless service to our country,” Garrity said. “As a veteran myself, I have seen first-hand the sacrifices made by our service members and their families to ensure the freedoms we all enjoy. To each one of them, I say thank you.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO