Public Health

US-Canada border reopens for land travelers

By Lauren Granada
WGAL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROUSES POINT, N.Y. — Vaccinated Canadians can now drive across the border or enter the U.S. by ferry, after the border reopened at midnight on Nov. 8. While leisure travelers have been able to fly between Canada and the U.S., this is the...

www.wgal.com

