I wrote to you a couple of week's back concerning one of my favorite new-ish names, luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group (LCID) . The stock had an outstanding second half of October followed by a fantastic first few days of November. Then Lucid moved aside as industry leader Tesla (TSLA) and recent IPO Rivian Automotive (RIVN) , which is backed by both Amazon (AMZN) and competitor Ford Motor (F) , took the focus for a week or so. This was perfect for Lucid shareholders, as the shares were in desperate need of some consolidation after three weeks of near parabolic activity.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO