Applications open for Mackinac State Historic Parks artist-in-residence program

Mackinac State Historic parks is now accepting applications for artist-in-residence programs for 2022.

The program is designed to promote and encourage creating artistic works inspired by the history and beauty of Mackinac Island. It's open to artists of all mediums, including writers, composers, sculptors and visual artists like photographers.

The residencies last two to three weeks and start in early June, running through October.

“We were so pleased to have completed the third year of the program in 2021 and look forward to 2022,” Mackinac State Historic Parks Director Steve Brisson said in a release. “It was inspiring to witness how Mackinac sparked the creativity of the various artists these last three years.”

Artists will live on the remodeled second floor of the Mackinac Island Visitor's Center, which overlooks the Straits of Mackinac. It includes a studio apartment with a bed, bedding and towels, private bathroom and shower, kitchen, washer and dryer, WiFi and more. It is provided rent-free for the artist.

Those who are accepted will have to provide a public presentation of their work on the second Wednesday of their residency and contribute one piece to Mackinac State Historic Parks within 12 months.

The artists will have to provide their own transportation and personal equipment.

The deadline for the program is Jan. 14, 2022. To learn more information, visit mackinacparks.com .