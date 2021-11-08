CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Nanopore Scanner Reads Single Proteins One Amino Acid at a Time

Genetic Engineering News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a proof-of-concept study, scientists at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands and the University of Illinois have successfully repurposed DNA nanopore sequencing technology to scan single protein molecules. As a helicase enzyme pulls a DNA-bound peptide string through a minuscule membrane channel, researchers can now decode changes...

www.genengnews.com

Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a Single Protein Can Switch Some Ants From a Worker Into a Queen

A slight tweak in the activation of a single protein could determine whether some ants become lowly workers or reproductive queens, according to a new study. While most ant species are born into a particular caste in their colony, with little to no ability to climb the social ladder, Jerdon's jumping ant (Harpegnathos saltator) is somewhat different. When a queen of this species dies, workers in the colony duel over who gets to take her place. The ants that are ultimately victorious become what is known as 'gamergates'. Putting aside their foraging work, these individuals instead order other ants around and spend...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Difference Between Human Brains And Those of Other Mammals

When it comes to the world of mammals, humans tend to stand out a fair bit. While many animals share some aspects of our intelligence, they don't take it to the same level we have. But pinning down why we're more cognitively advanced on a neurological level has been tricky; to date, studies have found no significant differences between the brains of mammals. Now, we finally have a lead. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that, compared to other mammals, human brains have a much lower number of the neuronal channels that allow the flow...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Probing proteins in single cells

Different cells make different proteins, and knowledge of these differences could greatly enhance scientists' understanding of the roles of individual cells in healthy tissues and in disease. But obtaining enough protein from a single cell to analyze has been challenging. Now, researchers have developed new methods that could unlock the proteomic secrets of individual cells, according to a cover story in Chemical & Engineering News.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Haplotype-aware variant calling with PEPPER-Margin-DeepVariant enables high accuracy in nanopore long-reads

Long-read sequencing has the potential to transform variant detection by reaching currently difficult-to-map regions and routinely linking together adjacent variations to enable read-based phasing. Third-generation nanopore sequence data have demonstrated a long read length, but current interpretation methods for their novel pore-based signal have unique error profiles, making accurate analysis challenging. Here, we introduce a haplotype-aware variant calling pipeline, PEPPER-Margin-DeepVariant, that produces state-of-the-art variant calling results with nanopore data. We show that our nanopore-based method outperforms the short-read-based single-nucleotide-variant identification method at the whole-genome scale and produces high-quality single-nucleotide variants in segmental duplications and low-mappability regions where short-read-based genotyping fails. We show that our pipeline can provide highly contiguous phase blocks across the genome with nanopore reads, contiguously spanning between 85% and 92% of annotated genes across six samples. We also extend PEPPER-Margin-DeepVariant to PacBio HiFi data, providing an efficient solution with superior performance over the current WhatsHap-DeepVariant standard. Finally, we demonstrate de novo assembly polishing methods that use nanopore and PacBio HiFi reads to produce diploid assemblies with high accuracy (Q35+"‰nanopore-polished and Q40+"‰PacBio HiFi-polished).
SCIENCE
HPCwire

Identifying Individual Proteins Using Nanopores and Supercomputers

Nov. 10, 2021 — The amount and types of proteins our cells produce tell us important details about our health and how our bodies work. But the methods we have of identifying and quantifying individual proteins are inadequate for the task. Not only is the diversity of proteins unknown, but often, amino acids are changed after synthesis through post-translational modifications.
SCIENCE
easyhealthoptions.com

Tryptophan: The ‘Thanksgiving’ amino acid for healthy aging

Tryptophan is the amino acid that we all associate with that post-Thanksgiving meal slump. After all, after a big dinner or tryptophan-rich turkey, who doesn’t want to take a nice long nap?. The truth, though, is that even though tryptophan can improve sleep, it’s the carb-heavy meal that takes the...
HEALTH
Phys.org

A sequence change in a single protein allowed a tomato virus to become a global crop pandemic

In the last years, a new viral tomato disease has emerged, threatening tomato production worldwide. This is caused by the Tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV), a member of a devastating group of plant viruses called tobamoviruses. ToBRFV overcomes all known tobamovirus resistance in tomato, including the one conferred by Tm-22, a resistance gene responsible for the stable resistance to these viruses for more than 60 years. In a study recently published in the Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions (MPMI), journal, Dr. Ziv Spiegelman and Dr. Hagit Hak explored the molecular mechanism by which this emerging virus was able to successfully break this resistance and become a devastating global crop pandemic.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Host immunomodulatory lipids created by symbionts from dietary amino acids

Small molecules derived from symbiotic microbiota critically contribute to intestinal immune maturation and regulation1. However, little is known about the molecular mechanisms that control immune development in the host"“microbiota environment. Here, using a targeted lipidomic analysis and synthetic approach, we carried out a multifaceted investigation of immunomodulatory Î±-galactosylceramides from the human symbiont Bacteroides fragilis (BfaGCs). The characteristic terminal branching of BfaGCs is the result of incorporation of branched-chain amino acids taken up in the host gut by B. fragilis. A B. fragilis knockout strain that cannot metabolize branched-chain amino acids showed reduced branching in BfaGCs, and mice monocolonized with this mutant strain had impaired colonic natural killer TÂ (NKT) cell regulation, implying structure-specific immunomodulatory activity. The sphinganine chain branching of BfaGCs is a critical determinant of NKT cell activation, which induces specificÂ immunomodulatory gene expression signatures and effector functions. Co-crystal structure and affinity analyses of CD1d"“BfaGC"“NKT cell receptor complexes confirmed the interaction of BfaGCs as CD1d-restricted ligands. We present a structural and molecular-level paradigm of immunomodulatory control by interactions of endobiotic metabolites with diet, microbiota and the immune system.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

New Genetic Codes Discovered by Scanning 250,000 Genomes

In the largest screen to date for alternative genetic codes, a computer program named Codetta scanned more than 250,000 genome sequences from bacteria and archaea to identify five never-before-seen genetic codes. This work is published in eLife, in the paper, “A computational screen for alternative genetic codes in over 250,000...
SCIENCE
chemistryworld.com

Tiny ruler takes measure of single protein molecules

Experiment identifies proteins from their mechanical fingerprints. Researchers have invented nano-sized calipers to identify individual protein molecules, which could make it easier to find trace proteins in biological samples. ‘We want to do for proteins what next-generation sequencing did for DNA,’ says Wesley Wong from Harvard University, US, who developed the technique with his colleagues.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Genome Damage Drives Telomere-Induced Cellular Aging

Unanswered questions abound around how age creeps up upon us and our cells. Our current understanding of cellular aging rests upon the uncapping of the repetitive, non-protein-coding extremities of our linear chromosomes called telomeres. Uncapped and unprotected, the free ends of chromosomal DNA are vulnerable to DNA-chopping exonucleases and the ever-vigilant recombination machinery that seals free DNA ends. This telomeric uncapping triggers a continuous DNA Damage Response (DDR) that induces a stable state of cellular senescence accompanied by a complete suspension of cell division.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Exploring Biology Through a New Lens: A Spatial Approach

Transformative technology doesn’t come along often, so when it does, scientists take notice. Spatial biology has rapidly changed how investigators study diverse cellular landscapes across multiple dimensions. This has allowed researchers to study cells in context with their localized environment—affording them novel biological insights. A thorough understanding of complex spatial host-disease interactions in situ is necessary to develop effective preventative measures and therapeutic strategies.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Scientists Discover Mechanistic Link Between Palm Oil Fatty Acid and Cancer Metastasis

A new study headed by researchers at the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB) has uncovered how palmitic acid (PA)—a fatty acid commonly found in palm oil—alters the cancer genome, increasing the likelihood that cancer will spread. Other types of fatty acid, including the omega 6 and omega 9 fatty acids found in foods such as olive oil and flax seeds, didn’t have this prometastatic effect. The scientists, headed by Salvador Aznar-Benitah, PhD, ICREA researcher and head of the IRB Stem Cells and Cancer lab, say that while much more research is needed, their results suggest that a diet low that is in palmitic acid could feasibly be effective in slowing down the metastatic process. Aznar-Benitah is co-founder of a company that is developing antibody therapies targeting the underlying process, projects that a clinical trial could start within the next couple of years.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing May Select for Cells With Cancer-Related Mutations

A comprehensive study headed by researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys has shown that gene editing—specifically gene knockout (KO)—using CRISPR-Cas9 technology can favor cells with mutated forms of p53 or KRAS genes linked to cancer. The researchers say the findings highlight the need to monitor patients undergoing CRISPR-Cas9-based gene therapy for cancer-related mutations.
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Understand What Some Mysterious 'Hotspots' on Brain Cells Do

The role of certain clusters of proteins found on the surface of brain cells in the hippocampus – the part of the brain that plays a key role in learning and memory – has been puzzling scientists for several decades now. But this particular biological mystery might, at last, have been solved. It was already known that disruption to these clusters could lead to severe neurological disorders, but it wasn't clear why. A new study suggests the clusters are calcium-signaling 'hotspots' that are vital in activating gene expression. The hotspot proteins appear to be unusually large ion channels, gateways that allow charged atoms...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Interaction of Spike protein and lipid membrane of SARS-CoV-2 with Ursodeoxycholic acid, an in-silico analysis

Numerous repositioned drugs have been sought to decrease the severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is known that among its physicochemical properties, Ursodeoxycholic Acid (UDCA) has a reduction in surface tension and cholesterol solubilization, it has also been used to treat cholesterol gallstones and viral hepatitis. In this study, molecular docking was performed with the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and UDCA. In order to confirm this interaction, we used Molecular Dynamics (MD) in "SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein-UDCA". Using another system, we also simulated MD with six UDCA residues around the Spike protein at random, naming this "SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein-6UDCA". Finally, we evaluated the possible interaction between UDCA and different types of membranes, considering the possible membrane conformation of SARS-CoV-2, this was named "SARS-CoV-2 membrane-UDCA". In the "SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein-UDCA", we found that UDCA exhibits affinity towards the central region of the Spike protein structure of âˆ’Â 386.35Â kcal/mol, in a region with 3 alpha helices, which comprises residues from K986 to C1032 of each monomer. MD confirmed that UDCA remains attached and occasionally forms hydrogen bonds with residues R995 and T998. In the presence of UDCA, we observed that the distances between residues atoms OG1 and CG2 of T998 in the monomers A, B, and C in the prefusion state do not change and remain at 5.93"‰Â±"‰0.62 and 7.78"‰Â±"‰0.51Â Ã…, respectively, compared to the post-fusion state. Next, in "SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein-6UDCA", the three UDCA showed affinity towards different regions of the Spike protein, but only one of them remained bound to the region between the region's heptad repeat 1 and heptad repeat 2 (HR1 and HR2) for 375Â ps of the trajectory. The RMSD of monomer C was the smallest of the three monomers with a value of 2.89"‰Â±"‰0.32, likewise, the smallest RMSF was also of the monomer C (2.25"‰Â±"‰056). In addition, in the simulation of "SARS-CoV-2 membrane-UDCA", UDCA had a higher affinity toward the virion-like membrane; where three of the four residues remained attached once they were close (5Â Ã…, to the centre of mass) to the membrane by 30Â ns. However, only one of them remained attached to the plasma-like membrane and this was in a cluster of cholesterol molecules. We have shown that UDCA interacts in two distinct regions of Spike protein sequences. In addition, UDCA tends to stay bound to the membrane, which could potentially reduce the internalization of SARS-CoV-2 in the host cell.
SCIENCE

