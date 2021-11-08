AI Finds Treasure Trove of Potential Natural Antibiotic Peptides Hidden Within the Human Proteome
An interdisciplinary team of University of Pennsylvania (Penn) researchers has used a carefully designed algorithm to discover potentially thousands of antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) concealed within the human proteome. In vivo experiments showed that some of the lead “encrypted peptide antibiotics” demonstrated synergistic antimicrobial activity, and could target infections in rodent...www.genengnews.com
Comments / 0