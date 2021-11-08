CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI Finds Treasure Trove of Potential Natural Antibiotic Peptides Hidden Within the Human Proteome

Genetic Engineering News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn interdisciplinary team of University of Pennsylvania (Penn) researchers has used a carefully designed algorithm to discover potentially thousands of antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) concealed within the human proteome. In vivo experiments showed that some of the lead “encrypted peptide antibiotics” demonstrated synergistic antimicrobial activity, and could target infections in rodent...

www.genengnews.com

spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Human Birth Canals Are Seriously Twisted. Researchers Think They've Figured Out Why

There's an odd twist to human physiology not seen in any other primate that makes giving birth more complicated for our species. Now, a study using biomechanical modelling on gait and posture has provided some insights into this long-standing mystery. The narrow shape of the human birth canal is kinked at the inlet, so that contractions of the mother must rotate the baby's big brain and wide shoulders nearly 90 degrees to fit into the pelvis. Imagine sliding a foot into a tight boot with a twisted entrance and you've got a rough idea of how challenging this can be. If the baby...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Difference Between Human Brains And Those of Other Mammals

When it comes to the world of mammals, humans tend to stand out a fair bit. While many animals share some aspects of our intelligence, they don't take it to the same level we have. But pinning down why we're more cognitively advanced on a neurological level has been tricky; to date, studies have found no significant differences between the brains of mammals. Now, we finally have a lead. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that, compared to other mammals, human brains have a much lower number of the neuronal channels that allow the flow...
SCIENCE
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
EurekAlert

When cancer “met” its match: New study shows metformin-dependent antitumor immunity

Modern medicine has made slow progress in combating the menace of cancer. With all the permutations and combinations of cancer affecting millions of people worldwide, a blanket, yet targeted therapy would be ideal. Recently, certain drugs like metformin, which is used to treat lifestyle diseases like type 2 diabetes mellitus, have been found to have anti-cancer effects. Use of metformin appears to bolster anti-tumor immunity. However, the underlying immunological mechanisms have eluded scientists till date.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Regeneration Research Finds a Rich Model in a Marine Worm

Chop off the monster’s head and within the blink of an eye, it has regrown another. Of all the miracles of life that biology endeavors to explore, regeneration is at least among the top three. With its voracious appetite for live prey, you could think of the three-banded panther worm,...
WILDLIFE
Genetic Engineering News

Single-Cell Functional Proteomics

Limitations in Current Treatment Landscape for NSCLCs. PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitors have made significant advancements in treating metastatic lung cancer, but still present several challenges. Even when coupled with chemotherapy, patients may continue to experience cancer progression. While researchers continue to discover new immune checkpoint combinations, clinical results have been mixed.1 Treatment options for non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLCs) can be especially challenging due to their shortage of activated, tumor-specific T cells. To combat this, researchers are using adoptive cell therapy (ACT) to provide patients with a large influx of T cells with tumor specificity. Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) that are cultured from a patient’s tumor have shown durable responses in a subset of patients with metastatic melanoma. Given this success, researchers have conducted a single-arm open-label Phase I trial of TILs administered with nivolumab in patients with advanced NSCLC following initial progression on nivolumab monotherapy.1 The team recently published its work in Nature Medicine.
CANCER
Phys.org

Neurotoxins in the environment are damaging human brain health, and fires and floods may make the problem worse

In the summer of 2021, a toxic, smoky haze stemming from Western wildfires wafted across large parts of the United States, while hurricanes wrought extensive flooding in the southern and eastern U.S. Air quality websites such as AirNow warned of hazardous conditions on the U.S. East Coast from Western forest fires 3,000 miles away, with recommendations to stay indoors.
SCIENCE
cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Aceragen Acquires Potential Oral Antibiotic for CF Pulmonary Flares

Aceragen reached an agreement to acquire Arrevus, including its late-stage clinical program of ARV-1801 — now called ACG-721 — an experimental oral therapy for pulmonary exacerbations in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients. Aceragen is planning to launch a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the second half of 2022 to evaluate ACG-721’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Researchers probe secrets of natural antibiotic assembly lines

Every cell is a master builder, able to craft useful and structurally complex molecules, time and again and with astonishingly few mistakes. Scientists are keen to replicate this feat to build their own molecular factories, but first they'll need to understand it. "We have thousands of these assembly lines in...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

In Extremely Rare Case, a Woman With HIV Has 'Cleared' The Virus Without Treatment

An anonymous woman from Argentina has become only the second person known to ever show no detectable traces of an HIV infection without receiving a stem cell transplantation treatment to cure it. The so-called 'Esperanza patient', named after her hometown in Argentina, was first diagnosed with HIV-1 in 2013 – but after eight years of follow-up checks and a total of 10 commercial viral load tests, there appears to be no sign of active viral infection in her body, nor any evidence of HIV-1-associated disease. While the woman's case recalls some other famous patients who made headlines for seemingly beating the infection –...
SCIENCE
VentureBeat

Synthesis AI offers API for virtual humans

Synthesis AI, a synthetic data company, has released HumanAPI, a new tool for generating virtual humans from synthetic data. Virtual humans are photorealistic digital representations of people who will move, talk, and behave like real humans in a virtual environment. These virtual humans are meant to help developers improve AI application developments.
SOFTWARE
NIH Director's Blog

Growing evidence for personality traits connection to Alzheimer’s amyloid and tau

Two personality traits, neuroticism and conscientiousness, were connected to the signature buildup of Alzheimer’s disease hallmarks of amyloid and tau in the brain, according to a team of researchers led by NIA-supported scientists. To reach these findings — published in Biological Psychiatry — the team tracked brain scans and personality test results from thousands of participants in long-term studies of aging.
HEALTH
Genetic Engineering News

New Genetic Codes Discovered by Scanning 250,000 Genomes

In the largest screen to date for alternative genetic codes, a computer program named Codetta scanned more than 250,000 genome sequences from bacteria and archaea to identify five never-before-seen genetic codes. This work is published in eLife, in the paper, “A computational screen for alternative genetic codes in over 250,000...
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Ion Channel Density Surprisingly Different for Human Neurons

In a surprising new finding, neuroscientists have shown that human neurons have a much lower density of ion channels than expected, compared to the neurons of other mammals. Ion channels produce electrical impulses, which is how neurons communicate. The researchers hypothesize that this reduction in channel density may have helped the human brain evolve to operate more efficiently, allowing it to divert resources to other energy-intensive processes that are required to perform complex cognitive tasks.
SCIENCE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Antibiotic resistance: how AI can tackle the superbug threat

As the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, another health crisis is looming: antibiotic resistance. Bacterial resistance is something that occurs naturally, but widespread antibiotic misuse has propelled antimicrobial resistance (AMR) to major global health threat status; at least 700,000 people are killed by drug-resistant superbugs every year – and by 2050, this number could reach 10 million.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Scientists Discover Mechanistic Link Between Palm Oil Fatty Acid and Cancer Metastasis

A new study headed by researchers at the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB) has uncovered how palmitic acid (PA)—a fatty acid commonly found in palm oil—alters the cancer genome, increasing the likelihood that cancer will spread. Other types of fatty acid, including the omega 6 and omega 9 fatty acids found in foods such as olive oil and flax seeds, didn’t have this prometastatic effect. The scientists, headed by Salvador Aznar-Benitah, PhD, ICREA researcher and head of the IRB Stem Cells and Cancer lab, say that while much more research is needed, their results suggest that a diet low that is in palmitic acid could feasibly be effective in slowing down the metastatic process. Aznar-Benitah is co-founder of a company that is developing antibody therapies targeting the underlying process, projects that a clinical trial could start within the next couple of years.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Humans guilty of breaking an oceanic law of nature

A new international study carried out by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) has examined the distribution of biomass across all life in the oceans, from bacteria to whales. Their quantification of human impact reveals a fundamental alteration to one of life’s largest scale patterns.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing May Select for Cells With Cancer-Related Mutations

A comprehensive study headed by researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys has shown that gene editing—specifically gene knockout (KO)—using CRISPR-Cas9 technology can favor cells with mutated forms of p53 or KRAS genes linked to cancer. The researchers say the findings highlight the need to monitor patients undergoing CRISPR-Cas9-based gene therapy for cancer-related mutations.
CANCER

