CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Verso Paper (VRS) PT Raised to $35 at BWS Financial

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand raised the price target on...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Intuit (INTU) PT Raised to $715 at Morgan Stanley on Synergies and ARPU Growth

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss raised the price target on Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) to $715.00 (from $615.00) on the belief ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Upgrades Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) to Buy

UBS analyst Cleve Rueckert upgraded Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Analyst#Vrs#Bws#Bws Financial#Verso Paper#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts Portillo's, Inc (PTLO) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish initiates coverage on Portillo's, Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades National Vision Holdings (EYE) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Downgrades Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) to Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Jeff Jones downgraded Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo Downgrades Zevia PBC (ZVIA) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey downgraded Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Downgrades EVgo, Inc. (EVGO) to Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi downgraded EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Upgrades CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari upgraded CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

EVgo, Inc. (EVGO) PT Raised to $22 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Gabe Daoud Jr. raised the price target on EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) to $22.00 (from $13.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Downgrades Radware (RDWR) to Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan downgraded Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR) from Outperform to Perform.The analyst comments "RDWR shares have had a great ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) PT Lowered to $17 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Max Rakhlenko lowered the price target on F45 Training Holdings (NYSE: FXLV) to $17.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Starts Decibel Therapeutics Inc (DBTX) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Emanuela Branchetti initiates coverage on Decibel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DBTX) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Guggenheim Starts The Vita Coco Co. Inc (COCO) at Buy

Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet initiates coverage on The Vita Coco Co. Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) with a Buy rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Upgrades Targa Resources (TRGP) to Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst Todd Firestone upgraded Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

NVIDIA (NVDA) PT Raised to $350 as Citi Expects a Meet/Raise Quarter

Citi analyst Atif Malik raised the price target on NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $350.00 (from $223.00) expecting the company to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Thimble Point (THMA) and Pear Therapeutics Announce Additional $50 Million in Committed Capital to Fund Business Plan

Today, Thimble Point Acquisition Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMA) (“Thimble Point”), a special purpose acquisition company, Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (“Pear”), the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (ENJY) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.83

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.83). Revenue for the quarter came in at $18.59 million. GUIDANCE:. Enjoy Technology, Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $80-90 billion.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy