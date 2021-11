Posted 08:33 -- December corn is steady, January soybeans are up 1 1/2 cents, December KC wheat is up 1 cent, December Chicago wheat is up 3 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is up 2 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 108.22 points and December crude oil is down $1.20 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.040 and December gold is down $3.10 per ounce. USDA announced new sales early on Monday: Sold 264,000 mt (9.7 mb) of soybeans to unknown for 2021-22. Sold 198,000 mt (7.8 mb) of corn to Mexico, with 148,200 mt (5.8 mb) of that for 2021-22 and 50,000 mt (1.97 mb) for 2022-23.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO