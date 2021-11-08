Mason mom of 5 killed in Clermont County crash

A Mason mother of five was killed in a car crash in Clermont County Monday.

Police said a car struck an object on the side of Gaskins Road Monday morning, catching fire. In a statement , Mason City Schools confirmed Christine Corder was killed in the crash.

"We are just so devastated by the loss," said Tracey Carson with Mason City Schools. "Hoping that the family knows just how very much that our community is ready to wrap around them as they, obviously, process this incredibly shocking event."

Mason City Schools

The car was a Tesla, which officials said complicated firefighting efforts.

“A standard car fire, typically, once we get the fire extinguished, it's out. It's done, we're good to go,” said Capt. Mike Masterson with Pierce Township Fire Department. “What what we're finding with this one is the batteries are shorting out on us, and they just keep generating heat and keep reigniting.”

Masterson said the risk could continue for days, but said it does not mean electric cars are more likely to catch fire. According to the National Fire Protection Association, there is not enough data to track how often electric vehicles catch fire.

“We're just not all that familiar with electric vehicle fires. In fact, this is the first one that we've had in our area,” Masterson said. “We’ll use this as a learning experience… It'll shape policy and procedure in the future for us.”

The car was completely destroyed, and a tree was uprooted form the ground. Pieces of debris remain throughout the area.

"I've never seen anything like this before," said Charles Gate, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years.

Because of the crash, West Clermont Schools closed nearby Merwin Elementary.

"Merwin Elementary is closed due to a major car accident on Gaskins Rd [and] the great length of time that is anticipated for authorities to manage the scene," the district said in a tweet . "No school personnel or school buses were involved in the accident. This closure is for Merwin Elementary only."

Police have not released the cause of the crash, though some neighbors said speeding is a problem in the area.

“Sometimes they go down the street a little fast,” Gates said. “Some people like to bypass the lights and I think they can fly down one of these, this street here to miss one of the lights."

The woman who lives where the crash happened said she would like to see more enforcement for speeders along the street.