CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

These are the most hated Thanksgiving foods, survey says

By Ashleigh Jackson, Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VfEkR_0cpzh29v00

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — People will soon gather around the dinner table to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families, but not everyone will be excited about the dishes on the table.

The Vacationer , a travel website, surveyed 1,092 adults in the U.S. to find out which Thanksgiving foods they dislike the most – and the results are a little surprising.

What’s Happening This Week in Texoma — November 8-11, 2021

Nearly 30% of those surveyed said they dislike turkey, while about 23% said they don’t care for stuffing or dressing. Check out the full list below.

  1. Cranberry Sauce (29.92% dislike)
  2. Turkey (28.09% dislike)
  3. Sweet Potatoes or Yams (24.25% dislike)
  4. Green Bean Casserole (24.61% dislike)
  5. Stuffing or Dressing (23.42% dislike)
  6. Coleslaw (21.68% dislike)
  7. Ham (21.23% dislike)
  8. Pumpkin Pie (20.77% dislike)
  9. Mashed Potatoes (17.57% dislike)
  10. Macaroni and Cheese (14.73% dislike)
  11. Corn (13.82% dislike)
  12. Carrots (12.08% dislike)

The Vacationer also asked survey participants how many people they will have over for Thanksgiving this year. Nearly 37% said between five to nine guests, which was the top answer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
IBTimes

How To Get A Free Thanksgiving Dinner At Walmart

To help reduce the cost of Thanksgiving dinner for consumers, Denver-based couponing app Ibotta is offering a turkey and the fixings for free when purchased through its app at Walmart. This is the second year in a row that the cashback platform has offered the promotion at Walmart for Thanksgiving,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Where to get a free turkey for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it. And no matter where you stand on the brining issue or the best way to roast a turkey, chances are you have a lot of grocery shopping in store the next few weeks. However, that shopping list is about to get a...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Weather#Green Bean Casserole#Cheese#Texomashomepage Com
Renna Media

Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Collection

Sat., Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join Cranford United Methodist Church in helping families who need a helping hand as we seek to help provide a semblance of normalcy for families in financial distress during the upcoming holiday season. We are holding another Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday, November 13th from 10am – 1pm in the church’s parking lot.
CRANFORD, NJ
WJON

[OPINION] What’s The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In Minnesota?

"They" recently did a study and as you know, "They" do a lot of studies, don't they? This time they set out to discover the most hated Thanksgiving foods in every state. According to sheknows.com Believe it or not, Maine, Idaho and Oregon's most hated Thanksgiving food was TURKEY! Really, turkey? What kind of heathens live in these states?
MINNESOTA STATE
sammamish.us

City of Sammamish Thanksgiving Food Drive

We are now accepting holiday food donations for the Issaquah Food and Clothing Bank. Here are two ways to donate:. Drop off your donations at the box outside of Sammamish City Hall at 801 228th Ave SE. Come help us fill the patrol car at Sammamish City Hall on November...
SAMMAMISH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
pontiacdailyleader.com

Choose local foods with Extension this Thanksgiving

BLOOMINGTON — Celebrating the year’s crops with a Thanksgiving feast has been a tradition for 400 years. Likely in 1621, individuals fed their families and communities by growing vegetables in the field. This past summer, Illinois residents went to farmers markets despite pandemic conditions as America continues to demand locally sourced vegetables and increased access to healthy food.
AGRICULTURE
mediafeed.org

Healthy Thanksgiving recipes you won’t hate

If healthy Thanksgiving recipes are what you need, I’ve gotcha covered with this collection of the best, all-natural Thanksgiving dinner ideas. Thanksgiving is just around the corner. A day for family, eating too much, and either playing football or sacking out on the couch. Of all the holidays where food...
RECIPES
talbotspy.org

Food Friday: Thanksgiving Checklist ✓

Forget about Santa – I’m keeping some lists that are so long and detailed that they will make his jolly old elf’s head spin. For Thanksgiving, we are buzzing out of town to a lake house rental with our daughter, her partner, and their two little boys. As far as I can tell, in the kitchen, beyond the basics, there is a commercial popcorn machine, which seems to be the sole added kitchen accoutrement. It might be a little tricky cooking a traditional Thanksgiving dinner this year.
FESTIVAL
SPY

These Thanksgiving Meal Kits Take the Hassle Out of the Holiday

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, if you haven’t already started planning this year’s meal, now is the time. And while this usually means stressing out about where, when and how you’re going to feed yourself and your family, we’re here to offer a stress-free and budget-friendly way to enjoy a freshly prepared Thanksgiving meal. We’re talking about the best Thanksgiving meal kits you can have delivered right to your door. If you’re unfamiliar with meal delivery services and still think of pre-prepared meals on the same level as flavorless microwave meals or frozen food, it’s time to have a rethink....
RECIPES
Mashed

43 Thanksgiving Dishes For People Who Hate Turkey

Thanksgiving is almost here, and though most of us are used to having a big turkey as the centerpiece of our feast, let's face it: not everyone loves turkey. Sometimes it's because the bird comes out dry, but sometimes it's because, no matter how you brine it, smoke it, deep-fry it, or roast it, someone at the table just doesn't like turkey. Okay, they hate it.
RECIPES
SPY

12 Wines That Pair Well With Thanksgiving Dishes — From the Stuffing to Turkey and Even Pumpkin Pie

With Thanksgiving almost here, you’re either in full panic mode about hosting this year’s get-together or you’ve done it a dozen times so you’ve got things pretty much figured out. Whatever the case, have you given any thought to the drinks you’ll be serving with your feast? Because you absolutely need the best wine to pair with your Thanksgiving dinner or you aren’t doing Turkey Day right. Rather than heading out to the local supermarket to buy a cheap case of beer and one or two bottles of wine, grab a few of these vinos that will pair well with your...
DRINKS
FOX59

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving and places offering takeout

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies. Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Bob Evans – […]
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy