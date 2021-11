Decision Day has come and gone, and the Five Stripes are standing tall on the ashes of the first half of their season. What a ride it’s been thus far for the 2021 edition of Atlanta United; two full-time managers, an MVP-caliber signing, and a late sprint to the playoffs all highlight the regular season for the club with the ninth highest attendance per match in the entire world.

MLS ・ 3 DAYS AGO