Monument, CO

I-25 Gap project impacts to County Line Road this week

By Aubry Tucker
KRDO News Channel 13
 7 days ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO)-- The I-25 Gap project is in the homestretch, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), but several closures do stand to impact your commute this week. Beginning Monday November, 8th at 5 a.m. through to Thursday, November 11th at 5 a.m. drivers can expect multiple slow downs at the County Line Road Interchange at exit 163 in monument.

Starting Monday, access across the County Line Road bridge will be closed for three full days. This closure is so crews can finish final paving across the bridge. To avoid the closure CDOT recommends taking exit 161 at HWY 105, instead of the County Line Road exit.

On Tuesday, November 9th from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. northbound I-25 ramps will be closed. The bridge will also be closed. This closure will allow crews to connect the ramps to the bridge. The same HWY 105 detour will allow drivers to keep heading north or to access County Line Road.

Finally, on Wednesday, November 10th from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. the southbound lanes on I-25 will close off. It's the same operation to connect ramps to the bridge but heading the other direction. Again, CDOT recommends HWY 105 to get around the construction.

The post I-25 Gap project impacts to County Line Road this week appeared first on KRDO .

KRDO News Channel 13

