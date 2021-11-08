Dean Transportation Hiring Event in Cadillac

Dean Transportation is hosting a hiring event in Cadillac Thursday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are looking for qualified applicants for school bus drivers, van drivers, and attendant positions supporting Cadillac Area Public Schools.

The event will take place at Hampton Inn Cadillac on 1650 S. Mitchell St.

The event is free and open to everyone who is interested. Prior driving experience is not required. All you need to bring with you is a valid driver’s license.

Dean Transportation is offering Cadillac-area positions wages of up to $20.10 per hour as well as a $750 signing bonus for qualified candidates.

For more information, click here.