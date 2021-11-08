CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Car rear-ends semi on I-70 while driver was adjusting sun visor, patrol says

By Phil Anderson
WIBW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to the hospital after the car she was driving collided with the rear of a semi-trailer while she was adjusting a sun...

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
POTUS
The Associated Press

9 takeaways from Kyle Rittenhouse trial closings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial sparred for the last time Monday during closing arguments, with prosecutors painting Rittenhouse as an inexperienced instigator and defense lawyers insisting the Illinois man fired in self-defense. Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Junction City, KS
City
Salina, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Abilene, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Abilene, KS
Crime & Safety
Abilene, KS
Accidents
The Associated Press

Biden and Xi meet virtually as US-China chasm widens

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden opened his virtual meeting with China’s Xi Jinping on Monday by saying the goal of the two world leaders should be to ensure that competition between the two superpowers “does not veer into conflict.”. Xi greeted the U.S. president as his “old friend” and...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samantha J#I 70#The Patrol#Sun Visor#Accident#Wibw#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Ford Fusion#Volvo#Dupont
CBS News

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, the Senate's longest-serving member, to retire

Washington — Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest-serving active member of the Senate, will not seek reelection in 2022, he announced Monday. Leahy, 81, was first elected to the Senate in 1974 and will retire after serving more than 46 years. He is currently the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in the presidential line of succession, and heads the Appropriations Committee, the third panel Leahy has chaired across his career in the upper chamber.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy