Builders FirstSource (BLDR) PT Raised to $84 at Jefferies on Margin Expansion Opportunities

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ; OTCPK: HTZZ) announced today the pricing of an upsized public offering of 44,520,000 shares of its common stock by certain stockholders of Hertz at a price to the public of $29.00 per share. Of the shares offered, Hertz expects to repurchase from the underwriters 10,344,828 shares having an aggregate purchase price of $300 million at the price to the public in the offering (the "Repurchase"). In addition, a selling stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,678,000 shares of Hertz common stock. Hertz will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. Hertz expects to fund the Repurchase with cash on hand. The Repurchase is subject to completion of the offering and the satisfaction of other customary conditions.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO