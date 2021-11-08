Weekend Sports Review: Chris Taylor’s $18.4 million question, Hampton’s OT win, an ODU streak, hoops hoopla

Hampton quarterback Jett Duffey, left, celebrates as running back Keyondre White runs for an overtime touchdown to clinch a victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday. Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot

Catching you up on a busy weekend in 757 sports, both locally and beyond. Good news, Washington Football Team fans: We don’t have to rehash another loss … the WTF was on a bye. Next: vs. Tampa Bay and Tom Brady.

Before we get to the games, some off-the-field news …

Take the money or run?

Baseball player Chris Taylor, who starred at Cox High in Virginia Beach and at U.Va., has 10 days to decide whether to accept a one-year, $18.4 million contract offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. That’s a significant raise from his most recent two-year, $13.4 million deal, according to the L.A. Times. But Taylor could test the free-agency waters and depart Hollywood.

Taylor, 31, has played the past six seasons with the Dodgers after beginning his MLB career with Seattle. He blasted three home runs in Game 5 of the NLCS before the Dodgers eventually fell to Atlanta.

“Let’s hear it for the defense!”

Hampton University came up with a key stop in overtime – delighting the home crowd and the Pirates’ long-time announcer – Saturday in a 27-21 victory over Gardner-Webb.

HU has won two of its past three games and stopped G-W on a four-and-2 before Keyondre White’s game-winning 25-yard TD run.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” said White, a freshman out of Oscar Smith (more on the Tigers later). “It’s a great thing in sports to hit the game-winning shot or score the game-winning touchdown.”

As for that announcer ... staff writer Marty O’Brien writes that the Reverend Jerome Barber bellows “Let’s hear it for the defense!” when the Pirates make a defensive stop .

Big numbers

Norfolk State has a new all-time leading passer after quarterback Juwan Carter completed 22 of 38 passes for 155 yards. Carter, a senior out of Highland Springs High near Richmond, has 8,906 career yards – surpassing previous record-holder Aaron Sparrow.

The Spartans piled up 483 total yards, but NSU squandered a 21-point lead and fell to N.C. Central 38-36 in two overtimes.

2 in a row

Old Dominion — a week after winning its first Conference USA football game for the first time in 1,085 days — now has its first winning streak since 2018. The Monarchs rolled up 565 total yards on offense in a 47-24 victory over Florida International .

Are the Monarchs figuring things out as they stretch their legs in coach Ricky Rahne’s offense? Perhaps. Playing an FIU team that has now lost eight straight heals a lot of ills.

Elsewhere in college football on Saturday:

Christopher Newport won its season finale, but a 5-5 finish wasn’t enough for coach Art Link to keep his job. Link was fired Sunday after going 19-22 in four full seasons.

William & Mary didn’t do much to back up its first national ranking since 2016, losing 24-3 on the road against Delaware.

Who’s No. 1 in the 757?

Oscar Smith provided an emphatic answer that question when it comes to high school football. The defending state champion Tigers dominated Phoebus 42-0 in a showdown between the top two teams in Hampton Roads.

The top-ranked Tigers, playing on their home field in front of more than 4,000 fans, led 35-0 at halftime. The Victory Bell — clanged after each Oscar Smith win — must have sounded sweet after this one.

Both teams are in the playoffs, and are in separate classifications.

“I wish them the best and I hope they go win it,” Oscar Smith coach Chris Scott said. “And now it’s time for us to make our run.”

Video you need to see

Oscar Smith QB Ethan Vasko, an Old Dominion commit, showed some nice touch on this first-half TD pass to Amonte Jones.

What we’re looking forward to this week

It’s playoff time! The Virginia High School League playoffs already are in full swing for volleyball and field hockey, and this week 33 football teams from Hampton Roads will compete across six classifications.

Among them: Hickory. The Hawks are making their first playoff appearance in football since the school opened in 1996.

Most games are Friday, and here’s a look at the matchups .

Basketball begins

Football not enough? The college basketball season begins this week, and later today we’ll start to roll out our season previews online. Hampton U and Norfolk State tip off the men’s basketball season on Tuesday. Old Dominion, which tuned up with a 96-56 exhibition victory over Gannon on Saturday, opens the regular season Wednesday against Virginia Wesleyan.

The week ahead in college football:

Saturday

Hampton at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Norfolk State at Delaware State, 1 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at ODU, 3:30 p.m.

JMU at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

